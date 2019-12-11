Last Saturday afternoon at the Bill Durnan Arena, NDG Minor Hockey held the opening ceremonies to launch the 25th edition of their popular Novice-Atom tournament. The event was brainstormed by then president Larry Galletti along with vice presidents Gord Macleod and Greg Orsini. The novice portion got underway on Saturday and will run until Dec 16th and the atoms kick in on the 13th wrapping up on Dec 22.For the ceremonies, organizers reached out to past presidents and tournament executives as well as players who played in the first edition who went on to play and develop their skills with the association. The novice portion looks to be lots of fun to check out as it is under the new format of half ice, so two games, that’s double the action will be packed into each hour of play. Following the ceremonial puck drop, one of the opening games featured the host NDG Jaguars taking on the Terrebonne Gouverneurs, now while that’s a team from the Laurentides region, to have the name Terrebonne in the opening game with NDG is pretty symbolic as Terrebonne Park was one of the associations back in the days of park based sports, a nice tip of the helmet to the district’s rich sports history. Terrebonne park was the association that Robin Burns, Sergio Momesso and Gord Donnelly came out of. To check out the schedule go to ndghockey.com and click on the tournament link.
A silver celebration for NDG Minor Hockey
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
