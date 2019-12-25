Beaconsfield’s Emilie Cunial and Notre-Dame-De-L’Île-Perrot’s Ariane Sagala are World Champions after helping Team Canada juniors defeat Finland 9-7 in game two of the best of three series of the 2019 World Ringette Championship in early December.
“It meant a lot because hard work went into making the team, so it meant a lot to me and my family who put so much effort into getting me there,” said Cunial. “It felt great to win the gold but it also just meant so much to my family.”
The two 19-year-olds played a big role for (Team Canada), with Cunial logging a lot of ice time and playing both center and defense while Sagala was able to pick up a goal in the deciding game.
“It meant a lot because it showed that our hard work paid off,” said Sagala. “It’s hard to describe the feeling.”
Team Canada’s juniors entered the best of three against Finland as the defending champions and now have three titles under their belts. The team was put together rather quickly as practices were scarce leading into the tournament since players came from all over the country. The team did arrive in Burnaby, British-Columbia a full week ahead of the series to get ready for Finland.
“We had a lot of time to think about our opponent, which is hard because you don’t want to over think so that was a challenge,” said Cunial. “Our coaches told us what we needed to know and I think they got us ready.”
In the deciding game Finland rushed out to an early lead but Team Canada maintained their composure and didn’t get away from the game plan. Once things settled down, Gatineau’s Sara Plouffe posted a hat trick, while Blainville’s Mégane Fortin picked up a pair of goals and an assist. Singles came from Moncton’s Britney Snowdon, Mississauga’s Emily Power, Notre-Dame-De-L’Île-Perrot’s Ariane Sagala St. Jacobs’ Maddie MacLean, and of course, Sagala.
“Everyone contributed in the win and our attitude was really good, everyone was always so positive,” said Sagala. “Everyone brought something different on the ice and we had a never give up attitude.”
Gatineau’s Julie Vandal and Jenna Hakkarainen were named Players Of The Game.
Team MVPs were Moncton’s Britney Snowdon and Finland’s Minka Tiihonen. Mégane Fortin was named MVP for the Junior Pool.
With the tournament being played every two years, this was the final chance for the two Montreal area players at the junior level. If they hope to once again represent Canada, they will do so as seniors.
