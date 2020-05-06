A pair of McGill’s defensive unit, Pierrefond’s Andrew Seinet-Spalding and Boisbriand’s Vincent Dethier got caught in the draft, the annual Canadian Football League draft held last Thursday staged by conference call. For the teammates it will be a case of go west young men as Dethier was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the fifth round, 44th overall while Seinet-Spaulding went in the sixth round, 52nd overall as a Calgary Stampeders’ pick. Dethier a 5-foot-11, 191-pound defensive back suited up in 31 of McGill’s 32 regular season contests over his four years with the team. The 24-year-old science senior, majoring in kinesiology logged 104.5 career tackles that included 87 solo tackles, 10 for losses and a quartet of quarterback sacks. Dethier also contributed with four career interceptions, eight knockdowns, six fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles both coming on blocked punt attempts.
Checking in at six feet, 292 pounds, Seinet-Spaulding was solid in his position at defensive tackle. Seinet-Spaulding stacked up numerous honours over his four years with McGill the team Most Valuable Player became the third McGill footballer to earn the J.P. Metras Trophy as most outstanding down lineman in the country in 2019. The 23-year-old who is in his senior year of studying Social Work was a unanimous selection on the RSEQ all-star team and also earned All-Canadian first-team honours. To close out his U Sports career, he won both, the Quebec conference’s most outstanding defensive player and lineman-of-the-year awards. The co-captain who was a recipient of a Montreal Alouettes athletic excellence had a career season in 2019, leading the RSEQ conference in both quarterback sacks with seven and tackles for loss. Despite being double-teamed by every opponent, Seinet-Spaulding recorded 27.5 total tackles, 22 of them solo, in eight regular-season games. Playing in 29 of 32 games over his four years, Seinet-Spaulding had 80 tackles, 61 were solo efforts while 25.5 were good for losses. He made quarterbacks kiss the carpet 13 times, had three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.