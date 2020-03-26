A new crew at the helm of the Junior Elite Pirates

The 440 Chevrolet Laval Pirates will have a new crew at the helm of the Junior Elite baseball team when the Quebec Elite Junior Baseball League takes to the diamond for the 2020 campaign. Following the appointment of Sébastien Groulx as the general manager and and Richard Émond as the assistant GM, the duo set their sights on the new coaching staff. The Pirates will be under the leadership of head coach Mathieu Granger along with assistant coaches Frédéric Charlebois, Alexandre Guay and Gabriel Arteau. Granger was an assistant coach for the Montreal Orioles of the LBJEQ for for years. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Montreal midget AAA team, Granger was also head coach at the Jeux du Québec for the Montreal region team and he has participated in the Canadian Junior Championship three times.”I am very excited about this new challenge.” said Mathieu Granger. “We want to establish a new team culture and we plan to spend a lot of hours building something solid among the Pirates. Our success in Montreal in recent years has been the result of working hours at the park and the dedication of the players.” Charlebois has more than 10 years of experience as a coach in junior elite, midget AAA, bantam AA and Sports Etudes levels. Guay has just finished his playing career in the junior elite league with time with the Pirates and the Orioles. A Laval resident, Guay has been an assistant coach for three seasons in the Midget AAA league. Arteau was assistant coach at the Jeux du Québec in 2015 and assistant coach in 2011 with Richard Skip Émond at the midget AAA level and assistant coach in 2010 with the women’s midget team. He will serve as the pitching coach for the Pirates. “I am very happy to be able to hire Mathieu and his team to lead our club on the field,” GM Sébastien Groulx said. “From the start of our discussions, I felt that Mathieu fit perfectly with the values that we want to instill in our team for the years to come. I sincerely believe that his experience, his passion and his desire to win will be beneficial for our team.” The Pirates thanked departing head coach Frédéric Majeur for the years spent in the Pirates’ organization, both as head coach and an assistant coach. Majeur’s’s busy schedule no longer allowed him the necessary time to take charge of a elite junior team.
A new crew at the helm of the Junior Elite Pirates
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
