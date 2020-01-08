Kirkland’s Joe Veleno , a Detroit Red Wings’ peospect, is headed back to his American Hockey League team, the Grand Rapids Griffons as a world champion following Team Canada’s come from behind 4-3 win over Russia at the World Juniors. This was Veleno’s second tour of duty with the juniors and sweet vindication after the team finished off the podium last year and sweet revenge for the 6-0 loss Russia handed Canada in the preliminary round.In that loss Veleno was handed a one game suspension for a soft call on a head butt. He returned from sitting out to a three point game, one goal and a pair of helpers, in Canada’s 7-2 win over the host Czech squad. Following Canada’s 5-0 win over Finland Veleno said, “It’s an exciting opportunity for the guys. We’re facing a great team and we’re going to have to play our best game of the tournament. I’m excited about it and I know the rest of the guys are too.” That excitement was tempered by heart as Canada rolled off three unanswered goals in the third to claim Canada’s 18th gold medal at the World Juniors. Veleno was a key component on the power play and at the faceoff dot he was on the spot winning key draws for Canada to gain control.
A golden start to 2020 for Kirkland’s Veleno
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
