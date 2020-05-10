2020 For the Love of Curling scholarship program now accepting applications

As the curling world copes with the COVID-19 pandemic, messages of hope and resilience are being sent by young athletes around the world.
And that will be one of the central themes of Curling Canada’s 2020 For the Love of Curling scholarship program, which will begin taking applications today.
The program will award 10 $2,500 scholarships to male and female curlers in Canada who best demonstrate athletic and academic prowess as well as community leadership.
As part of the application, the young athletes are asked to write a two-page essay, and this year’s theme will focus on the COVID-19 outbreak. The essay should reflect “on how you, your teammates and your curling community were impacted by the 2020 Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. During these challenging times of social and physical distancing, event cancellations and the curling season suspending early, where are you finding inspiration, strength and positivity, and how are you role-modelling these same attributes for those around you?”
Emphasis will be placed on athletes who have competed at the provincial/territorial level or higher, who have maintained a good level of academic standing, while showing a strong commitment to their community through involvement in coaching, instructing and volunteer activities. Athletes must be under the age of 24 as of Dec. 31, 2020, and not have received the For the Love of Curling Scholarship previously.
“Young athletes can provide such inspiration and hope, and we’re extremely proud that our scholarship program plays a valuable role in helping these athletes,” said John Shea, Chair of the Curling Canada Board of Governors. “We know curling will return, we know fans and athletes alike will embrace that return, and we also know this year’s scholarship recipients will be future leaders in our communities who will inspire others to be better.”
At the 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Langley, B.C., there were 10 former recipients of the For The Love of Curling Scholarship, including all four members of the 2020 Canadian and world junior women’s championship team: Mackenzie Zacharias, Emily Zacharias, Karlee Burgess and Lauren Lenentine.
The application process runs from May 1 to June 30, 2020. Scholarships will be awarded in August.
For more information or to apply, visit online at www.curling.ca/scholarship2020.
