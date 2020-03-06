Renovations complete at Providence Saint-Dominque

On February 19, to celebrate the completion of rental improvements in Providence Saint-Dominque, the management of this residence for autonomous seniors celebrated the event in a festive way at a cocktail party.
The residence offers up-to-date, clean and safe spaces that foster the emergence of a quality living environment, while conveying a sense of well-being and tranquility for all.
The many visitors were pleasantly surprised by the 3 new model apartments and all the amenities offered by this residence located on Le Plateau Mont-Royal.
For more information, please contact the rental office at 514-274-7611 or at location@providencesd.com
Rénovations achevé à Providence Saint-Dominique
Saviez-vous que…
Le 19 février dernier, afin de célébrer la fin des travaux d’améliorations locatives à Providence Saint-Dominique, la direction de cette résidence pour personnes aînées autonomes a souligné l’événement de façon festive lors d’un cocktail dînatoire.
La résidence propose des espaces aménagés au goût du jour, propres et sécuritaires, qui favorisent l’émergence d’un milieu de vie de qualité, tout en véhiculant une sensation de bien-être et de quiétude pour toutes et tous.
Les nombreuses personnes visiteuses ont été agréablement surprises par les 3 nouveaux appartements modèles et par toutes les commodités que propose cette résidence située sur Le Plateau-Mont-Royal.
Pour plus d’informations, veuillez contacter le bureau de la location au 514 274-7611 ou à l’adresse électronique suivante : location@providencesd.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.