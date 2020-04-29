Petros Taverna is officially coming out of COVID-19 hibernation on Wednesday, April 29 with a take-out service, which will debut as a pilot project out of its Westmount location at 4785 Sherbrooke Street West (corner of Grosvenor). Owner Ted Dranias hopes to expand the program to his Laurier Avenue and Griffintown locales soon. A fourth Little Italy spot will debut as soon as the authorities give the green light for restaurants to open for diners.
Petros Taverna has a strong and loyal clientele. Dranias has been fielding calls for weeks to reopen for take-out. He is doing so now with all of the necessary precautions related to the pandemic, notably constant sterilization of the kitchen area. Any staff working in the restaurant, including those doing future deliveries, will have their temperature taken before they start their shift with an infrared thermometer. They will also wear masks and gloves. A washing station has been set up at the entrance for people doing pickups, as well as circles on the floor to ensure social distancing towards the front counter. Take-out orders will be done via credit cards. Customers will also have the option of calling when they arrive for curbside pickup.
“We have to get the economy going again and restaurateurs like myself will do our part,” said Dranias. “Until restaurants are able to reopen under normal conditions or with a smaller capacity I think you will see more opt for the takeout and delivery model. At Petros it will be the same quality food and excellent customer service we pride ourselves on.”
It was in May 2015 that Dranias opened his first Petros on Notre Dame Street in Griffintown. The name was a tribute to his late father (named Petros), who always wanted to have a Greek restaurant of his own. In December 2016 a second Petros was established in Westmount followed in April 2019 by Petros Laurier. The Griffintown restaurant relocated to 1613 William Street last fall.
Specializing in Greek Mediterranean Cuisine, Petros Taverna will be offering a variety of homestyle menu choices such as traditional moussaka, yiouvetsi (veal cubes with orzo), fish filets (cod, salmon, swordfish and seabass), pastisio (pasta with bechamel sauce and minced ground beef), gemista (stuffed tomatoes and peppers, with rice, fresh green herbs ground beef and ground veal), the Greek spread medley (any four spreads such as taramosalata, tirokafteri and tzatziki), Petro’s Special (lightly fried zucchini chips with tzatziki), Greek salad, finely chopped romaine salad with Greek balsamic vinaigrette, beets with crumbled feta and for dessert, homemade loukoumades (little yeast-risen dough drizzled with honey syrup and accompanied by some yogurt) and baklava.
The complete special menu packages can be found at www.restaurantpetros.ca. All orders of $125 and more will come with a $25 gift certificate, to be used when in restaurant dining resumes.
To make an order please call 514-938-5656. Hours of operation are 5 pm to 10 pm (Wednesdays to Sundays for now). If you do not wish to come inside, call the number when you arrive and park near the side door on Grosvenor Avenue. You only need to pop open your trunk or back seat and the order will be placed there for you.
Home delivery options will be announced in the next week or so. You can follow Petros on Facebook and Instagram @PetrosTaverna.
