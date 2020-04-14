Should I delay the sale of my home due to COVID-19?

Springtime is regarded as the best time to buy or sell a home, but due to fears of home values sharply dropping, many home sellers are questioning putting their homes on the market.
While the short-term effect of this crisis on home values is unknown, we all know that in the months leading up to the crisis it was a very strong sellers market. The number of active listings, in Montreal, decreased by an average 15% every year from 2015 to 2019, leaving buyers with little choice and frequent bidding wars.
The impact of this crisis is expected to be temporary and without any catastrophic consequences to home values and most buyers are not deterred as they will be taking advantage of record low interest rates.
The root of this crisis is a health crisis and not a financial or economic one. The fundamentals of our real estate market are strong and once the health crisis is resolved, businesses and people alike will be hungry to transact and make up for lost time.
It is not the time to be opening our doors to potential buyers, but it is the best time to learn how to best prepare your home and to strategize as to how you can get top dollar when this crisis ends.
Samara Wigdor is a real estate broker with Royal Lepage Heritage in Westmount and has been assisting Montrealers with their real estate needs for over 10 years.
She can be reached at 514-934-1818 or samara@samarawigdor.com
