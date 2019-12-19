M2 Brasserie in trendy St. Henri appeals to diners of all ages

In the trendy neighbourhood of St. Henri, just a few blocks away from the Atwater Market, M2 Brasserie has made a definite impression upon patrons since opening just over a year ago at 3800 Notre-Dame Street West.
This sprawling location appeals to families, the business set and groups of friends looking for a fun place to enjoy drinks and food while catching the latest game on one of the many screens. The venue can accommodate 300 people in two separate rooms, plus 100 on a seasonal terrace. There is a deejay on Friday and Saturday nights.
Businessman and noted restaurateur Peter Sergakis had his head office at this exact spot a few years ago when he decided that the area needed an upscale brasserie serving great food and offering a dynamic ambiance. He relocated his administrative headquarters to LaSalle, gutted this facility and spent significant dollars to turn it into a state-of-the-art dining establishment. In addition, he built 12 apartment units upstairs.
M2 Brasserie attracts a lot of young professionals for its excellent lunch menu. The weekend brunch, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is exceptionally popular with young families. Dinnertime is always busy and reservations are recommended.
Lunch, says General Manager Andreas Andreou, opens the door to some interesting options. There is always something special and unique to try, like the sensational chicken parmigiana burger. A twist on a burger and classic chicken parmesan, this juicy, cheesy, burger served up on bun is best eaten with a knife and fork.
“Our executive chef, Suthan Subaschandran, and his team are very creative,” says Andreou, who shares the managerial duties with his wife Annie Berger and Daniel Pressé. “We make it a point to talk to our regular customers who often give us suggestions which end up as specials.”
M2 Brasserie caters to a lot of different groups for private events, with a flexible made-to-order menu always part of the process. The bar features great wines, beers and cocktails. Sergakis is pleased to point out that the menu is very affordable. “We are confident that once you try M2 you will want to come back time and time again,” he says.
Menu offerings include heartwarming soups, shareable appetizer, fish, tartares, burgers, poutines, steaks, braised short ribs, chicken, lamb shank and tantalizing desserts. From the latter selection, The Suburban was treated to a decadent order of post-dinner poutine, containing pineapple, and cheese curds emanating from homemade cheesecake and caramel syrup served in a brown paper bag.
M2 Brasserie is located at 3800 Notre-Dame West. Open 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. weekdays. For more information call 514-937-3269 or log on to https://m2-mtl.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.