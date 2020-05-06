If you are like me, you have had at least one trip cancelled or postponed indefinitely since the Coronavirus pandemic began. As we all contemplate a return to what the pundits are calling the “new normal”, I would like to present a fictional look forward to what travel will be like in the near term, when some form of Canada-US and overseas travel resumes. What follows is a fictional diary entry from December 2020.
Dear Diary,
Here we sit in the second lockdown, this time Quebec shut down the whole province except for a much more limited number of essential services from Dec. 1 until Jan. 3, 2021. Quebecers were a bit lackadaisical going into the fall, when everyone thought that the minor increase in COVID-19 cases over the summer would be controlled when cooler weather set in. Boy, were we wrong! When a wicked flu season kicked in and overwhelmed the health care system, it was pandemonium. The government started counting COVID-19 and flu deaths together, and when we hit 15,000 mortalities the government freaked out. We are in the Laurentians for the weekend and the SQ closed Autoroute 15 and told everyone to stay put. Good thing we have our computers and the kids have all their school materials online, since we will be working from here until after the new year. At least the lake is frozen so we can cross-country ski, we just need to watch out for the snowmobiles cruising at 90 km/h.
When the US and Canada lifted the border controls in July, we, and every other family I know scrambled to find a beach with warm water. The Americans put a twist on the rules, though — you had to prove a close relationship with family in the US in order to cross the border and present a credible quarantine plan to border control personnel in case the frontier was suddenly closed again and you were stuck in the US. We presented a notarized affidavit from my New Jersey-based brother-in-law that he would provide sanctuary in case of renewed travel restrictions. We had managed to rent a place on the Jersey Shore for a week. The owner charged us a special $500 “sanitation fee” to bring in a hospital-grade cleaning crew before and after our visit. We also had to pay for brand new sheets and towels provided to us at the property, but we were free to take them home at the end of our stay. The house smelled like a bottle of Mr. Clean for our entire visit. Even when we opened the windows, we could not diffuse the smell.
All the trade shows I was supposed to attend in the spring got moved to the fall of 2020, and them most of those got cancelled, except for the giant ADIPEC petroleum industry show in Abu Dhabi in November. Figuring that this was my only chance to see my international partners, I decided to keep our booth as part of the Canadian Trade delegation and attend. Getting there, however, was another issue – the only remaining flight choices were Etihad via Toronto, Swiss via Zurich or United via Washington DC, and at $6,000 a ticket since all their long-haul planes had been converted to business-class seating in order to enforce social distancing. That was not all – Etihad obliged travelers to install the Android or Apple social distancing app on your phone and if you were exposed to a COVID-19 positive person within two weeks of your travel date, you were not allowed on the plane. So, I canceled all social engagements two weeks prior to my trip and only worked in the office from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day to minimize my exposure to others during the qualification period.
I chose to fly Swiss to Zurich and pick up Etihad there, figuring that I wanted to avoid the US and going west to Toronto before flying east. The Swiss took extraordinary measures to control foreign travelers transiting via Zurich airport – they converted an entire terminal to handle foreigners ONLY. I deplaned from Swiss as usual, and noticed that there were no locals around me, even before boarding the Etihad flight to Abu Dhabi. After I was seated, a bus approached the aircraft and Swiss nationals boarded via the rear of the aircraft to a section reserved specifically for them, separated from the rest of the cabin via a hard wall. The Swiss take care of their own.
Since the whole immunity passport initiative fell apart when millions of fake documents appeared worldwide, the Emirati government created a quarantine area of the Abu Dhabi airport where we were all corralled upon arrival. On every previous trip I scanned my passport, stood still for a retina scan and entered the country without even talking to an agent since my passport was registered in the system — not this time. We were held for four hours until we had a conversation with an immigration agent and a young Indian doctor – since there were not enough Emirati doctors available to staff the airport.
The show itself was bizarre – no handshaking, no hospitality booths, and half the usual attendance. What was cool about the visitors from Arab nations in traditional dress is that their facemasks matched their kufiyahs, in beautiful materials. After a few days us foreigners found out where to buy them and we joined in, the whole Canadian mission took a group photo with us wearing them. At least whatever visitors attended were qualified buyers and the business contacts were valuable, though reduced in number.
Upon returning to Montreal, I was not quarantined but I was told not to travel between regions for two weeks and to avoid gatherings of ten people or more, and I was tracked by a special Quebec government version of the social distancing app. My travel restriction was lifted just in time for us to drive to the Laurentians and get locked-down here. At least the Page bakery in St. Sauveur is doing take out.
So, there you have it. My future retrospective on what the “new normal” may look like. For now, I hope you found it amusing. I hope I am wrong, but I fear that I am right. I will revisit this topic in January 2021 and see how I did. For now, stay safe!
