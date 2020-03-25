This column was written and factually accurate on Monday evening. Tuesday morning, thankfully, something caused an about face and the Trudeau government withdrew this proposed legislation. I am not sure how or why, but am grateful that this catastrophe was averted. Many Liberals were themselves appalled at the attempt. But you should know what was going to happen this week, and what may still be tried in the future....BW
The essential power of western governments, aside from war power, is money power. The power to tax and spend, in all evolved western democracies, is conferred by constitution on the executive and the legislative branches. The legislature must consent. It is essential for accountability. It is essential for the voice of the people to be heard through their elected representatives. In Canada, if a government is defeated on a budget, it must call elections because it is automatically considered a confidence vote. Indeed many other money bills are often votes of confidence. It is our most important tool to check executive power with parliamentary prerogative.
In the midst of a nation in crisis — many fearful, many mourning their dead — Prime Minister Trudeau has decided to attempt to steal tax and spend powers solely for the executive branch of government and annul Parliamentary consent. Such an openly opportunistic power grab has rarely been seen in our history. Such a violation of our constitution never has.
He’s trying to do it like a thief in the night under cover of the greatest national threat since the Second World War. He’s counting on criticism being muted due to the crisis. But we should not be silent. We have to have a country we recognize on the other side of this terrible time.
The ruling minority Liberals made an agreement with all parties to bring a quorum of Parliamentarians — 20% prorated by party standings — back into session to pass the government’s emergency aid bill. That was last week. Suddenly, this week, the PMO announced there would be an addition to the package. The Liberals are going to table a bill granting them sweeping powers to spend money and raise taxes without having to get the approval of Parliament.
Finance Minister Morneau and the Prime Minister would have all powers vested in themselves.They would not have to get approval of Parliament on any money matters until December 2021. Since minority governments are usually defeated on budgets and money bills, this would guarantee Trudeau rule with little effective oversight.
It is hard to understand how the government can do this constitutionally. Our Constitution affords taxation as a power of Parliament. It must approve all money issues proposed by a government. Indeed, all taxation bills must originate in the Senate and then be approved by the House of Commons. Even the Emergency Powers Act — commonly known as the War Measures Act that annuls Habeus Corpus and that Trudeau has hesitated to invoke — does not grant tax and spend powers to the Prime Minister and Cabinet alone.
Because this proposal is tied to the coronavirus aid package, it would effectively let the Trudeau government spend money and change tax rules and do it under the cover of the excuse that it relates to its coronavirus response without any approval or oversight of the House of Commons. The Trudeau government could use the crisis to do just about anything it wants.
Many of the measures carried out under those new powers would take place without parliamentary debate and without the elected representatives of Canadians getting a chance to vote for or against the measures. The government will avoid all confidence votes on spending and taxation for almost two years.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Monday night that his party will “not give the government unlimited power to raise taxes without a parliamentary vote. We will authorize whatever spending measures are justified to respond to the situation, but we will not sign a blank cheque,” he said.
What Trudeau is doing will forever change this country for the worst. Governments rarely give back powers they gain. This is called a cure that may be worse than the disease.
