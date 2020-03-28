In the midst of crisis, we must still remember the giants who sustained our souls and taught us that we overcome together and not just in our own corners of self-absorption. As events today demonstrate, to survive - and thrive - we must truly be an all-embracing family of humanity.
One such giant passed from this world on Friday. The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery was 98. He helped start the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and led in the heroic and historic civil rights struggles of the 1950s, sixties and seventies. After Rev. King’s assassination, Lowery took the helm of the SCLC and restored it to organizational and financial sustainability.
Through it all, Lowery never lost his fiery passion. Just two years ago at ceremonies marking fifty years since Rev. King was slain, Lowery uttered words that could very well have been his own epitaph. “Today we commemorate! Tomorrow we agitate!” He never forget the primary principle of civil resistance and progressive change.
One of the few of the great civil rights leaders of the time to live to see the inauguration of President Barack Obama, Lowery said at a celebration in Atlanta on election night that, “America tonight is in the process of being born again.” Lowery gave the benediction at Obama’s inauguration. In 2009 President Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour the United States has to,offer.
His values were universal embracing everyone’s human worth and the brotherhood of man. His appeal and influence was very much based on this statement that drove him. “I’ve never felt one’s ministry should be totally devoted to making a heavenly home. I thought it should also be devoted to making your home here heavenly,” he once said.
His wife, Evelyn Gibson Lowery, who worked alongside Rev.Lowery for nearly 70 years and served as head of SCLC/Women, died in 2013.
Rev. Lowery’s faith and passion was felt by Montrealers as well. Rev. Darryl G. Gray, who served in Montreal for many years and with whom I was privileged to work on so many cases and causes, served Lowery as his Communications Director at the SCLC before coming here. Gray was imbued with the spirit of Lowery’s lessons. The effect of Rev. Gray’s battles for civil rights and social justice are still being felt here. It made this a better city. Rev. Gray is now running for the state legislature in Missouri and had this to say on his mentor’s passing.
“I am truly saddened to hear of the passing of the late Reverend Dr. Joseph E. Lowery, co-founder and former National President of the Southern Leadership Conference. Working for him as SCLC Communications Director was a dream come true. He was an amazing leader, mentor, and friend. My prayers and condolences to his family, and the Civil Rights Community. A Civil Rights Icon has truly passed by this way, and contributed greatly to the social justice agenda.”
Joseph Echols Lowery, now he belongs to the ages and we shall not soon see his like again.
