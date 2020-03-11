The amount of money that may be saved by the elimination of elected school board commissioners and other supposedly fiscal administrative changes as alluded to through Bill 40 is minimal (if at all!) in comparison to the millions of dollars that is channelled into Quebec’s extensive network of private schools.
Figures just released by the Ministry for the 2018-2019 school year (the latest available), show that 170 private schools received 522,061,999$ in direct funding along with an additional 27,579,752$ for related “transportation” costs. In total, Quebec tax-payers (including those who cannot avail themselves of private schooling for their own children) subsidized these institutions to the tune of approximately 550-million dollars.
This is not a static amount and data clearly charts an increase in overall Government funding for these private facilities. In 2014-2015, for example, the corresponding amounts were 470,262,567$ and 17,999,571$, respectively. A yearly average increase of approximately 13-million dollars!
Whatever justification may be offered for the existence of private schools (they are not constitutionally guaranteed and exist at the pleasure of the Government), they all are – at base – discretionary institutions. They only admit whom they want. Well known and established Montreal private schools are at the trough as these generous subsidises flow. For example, Ecole St.-Georges at one-and-a quarter million; Selwyn House received almost one-and-half million; Lower Canada College raked in approximately two-and-a-half million, Ecole Secondaire Loyola at just over three-and-a-half million dollars, and Villa Maria at seven-and-a-half! Not to be outdone, Colleges Stanislas and Durocher Saint-Lambert topped the hand-out list at 11,283,474$ and 11,194,046$ respectively. Further, Sainte-Marcelline received over four-million, Saint-Sacrement close to 7.6-million, and Sainte-Anne almost nine-and-a-half million dollars!
As clearly demonstrated by the latest comparative figures from Stats-Can., Quebec teachers are the lowest paid in Canada and remain at the low end of salary increments for the first fifteen-years of their career. Such low pay and increasingly difficult working conditions contribute to high teacher attrition: The Quebec new teacher turn over rate is the highest in Canada and estimated to be in the 40% to 50% range within the first five to seven years. Furthermore, the employment restrictions embedded in Bill 21 will make new teacher recruitment even more difficult for our struggling education sector.
Now is the opportune time for all segments of society to debate the place, role, and function of private schools. Existence may be one issue, but financial support is another. For example, estimates place enrollment in English private schools at around the 15% to 20% of total eligible English students. If these private schools had to operate on their own without Government aid, then what percentage of students now attending these subsidized facilities would return to the public sector? Additionally, how might this permanent and ongoing influx of eligible English students impact our own contemporary public system?
