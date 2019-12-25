New Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu’s mandate letter, asked her to “study and analyze the possibility of national dental care” and to implement “national universal pharmacare.” As Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister asserts, there are more urgent priorities:
Born in Montreal, she has dealt with fair pay for women, substance abuse and homelessness. In her new role, she should first work with provinces to address “hallway medicine” and lengthening wait times. She should champion the rights of Quebecers to obtain medical care in other provinces and for all Canadians to receive proper reimbursement for hospital charges outside the country – both within federal jurisdiction. She should also demand fair treatment of physicians by their health ministries.
The mandate letter not surprisingly calls for her to “continue to ensure compliance with the Canada Health Act on matters of private delivery and extra billing.” The CHA was passed unanimously in 1984. Thus, all Quebec MPs voted for it. Yet while sections concerning user fees and extra-billing have been enforced, many others have been ignored (as in the mandate letter) including portability of benefits and fair treatment of physicians. In Quebec, Ontario, and several provinces, physician fees have been unilaterally rolled back and signed contracts broken.
For decades, Quebec has paid only its own rates rather than host-province rates for medical care in other provinces – a violation of Section 11 of the CHA. No federal health minister has intervened. Thanks to equalization payments, Quebec has a surplus of $4.8 billion. Recently many Quebec fees have greatly increased. There is no longer any excuse not to sign the reciprocal billing agreement
The CHA anticipated coverage of persons who might not qualify for private travel insurance and stipulated that services were to be reimbursed at the “home-province’s rate” if rendered outside Canada. All jurisdictions comply for physician services, but only PEI and the three territories do so for hospital costs. An extra targeted one percent of the Canada Health Transfer would permit all provinces to fully cover out-of-country costs up to the level required by the CHA. Quebec should not be allowed to opt out. .
Justin Trudeau asks her to implement a “national universal” pharmacare program, but pharmacare would require cooperation of the provinces, would be expensive. ($15 billion per year), and some persons might prefer to retain their existing plan. Certainly gaps in coverage should be covered, at a cost of $3.5 billion annually.
There is also a major unresolved issue: drug shortages have become a global problem. This may be due to several factors such as unprofitable products, supply chain shortages, and product recalls. The mandate letter does urge Ms. Hajdu to “address drug shortages.” This must be resolved before setting up pharmacare.
If bulk-purchasing further drives down the price of pharmaceuticals, the shortages will likely worsen. Manufacturers may simply sell their limited supply of drugs in the US or wherever they can command the best price. Queen’s University Professor Dr. Jacalyn Duffin has suggested that Canada consider making its own generic drugs and drug ingredients as a buffer against shortages.
After 35 years, the CHA should be updated so as to make health delivery more fiscally sustainable, and yet fair to physicians and patients. Minister Hajdu should therefore meet early next year with her provincial and territorial counterparts. She should also seek input from physicians, other health professionals, and patients with first-hand knowledge of blended health systems with shorter wait times in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and most of the European countries. She should be open-minded about borrowing methods to improve the efficiency of our own medicare program. Possibly she or provincial medical associations could organize a series of town hall meetings across the country. Discussions would involve how these countries ensure that most physicians do not gravitate from the public to a private system, and how persons with pre-existing illnesses such as diabetes mellitus, cardiac disease, and malignancies are fully covered.
I sincerely wish her the best of success in her new position.
