In less than a month, Canada has lost a million jobs, while another 2.1 million employees have seen their work hours drastically reduced. On April 11, Parliament approved Bill C-14. This wage subsidy legislation is Canada’s largest economic intervention since the Second World War. Most businesses are closed with many owners fearing they will never reopen.
After the pandemic subsides, there will need to be adjustments and major reorientations made by many if we ever want to move towards prosperity. Here are some modest proposals as to what may have to be different from how things were in February 2020:
We, as a nation, may need to stop turning up our collective nose to resource industries that have garnered so much revenue. In 2018, oil and gas accounted for $1.4 trillion of Canada’s GDP. Beyond this, though, these commodities represented $139 billion in Federal tax revenues and $86.7 billion in provincial. Given the recent demand for costly programmes from both levels of government, this sector will be increasingly important. It will also be needed to off-set burgeoning deficits. The mining sector will play similar roles.
Our nation will need to become less dependent on other nations’ imports. The recent difficulties in acquiring foreign-produced professional protective equipment underscores this. Our natural and human resources are varied and immense. While avoiding the vulnerability of depending on the good graces of other nations, greater autonomy will be a boon to our own labour market. We may not be able to give carte blanche acceptance to the doctrine of globalization much longer.
We may need to change our outlook on human resources in manifold ways. Since COVID-19, we’ve seen how employees hitherto considered “unskilled” have been vital in keeping things afloat — orderlies, retail workers, etc. They will have to be better compensated in terms of salaries and working conditions. Neglecting to do this will render the retention of these workers impossible. The Legault government recognized this midstream and made willy-nilly increases to hourly pay for those in contact with COVID-19 patients. We have also seen the wisdom in the provision of paid sick days.
Automation can be used to carry out some risky work. Instead of seeing automation as a way of supplanting workers, such innovation needs to be viewed as a means to enhance the employee’s work life. For this to occur, there needs to be a three-way partnership developed between workers, machines and education. Because the workplace will evolve continuously, employers and workers will have to commit to recurring education. The post-Covid workplace will not be one of static tasks. It will be one of adaptation.
We might also have to accept that government economic intervention has a role in our nation. COVID-19 has left us with the question, “What if the government had not intervened in the economy?” Would there have been protracted economic depression and the human toll that that takes? Many would argue, “Yes!” The stakes of gambling on this would have been too dear.
Comparisons with economic realities following other historic pandemics will be meaningless as so much has changed in global economies and political institutions. We, however, are now being interwoven into the tapestry of economic history.
Jeff Itcush is a high school teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools.
