Canadians are increasingly frustrated that small groups of First Nations and environmental radicals have succeeded in shutting down critical rail links across Canada, stranding goods and people while ignoring the injunctions passed by the court system to have the barricades removed. Unlike many other First Nations in BC where the hereditary chiefs reconciled with the elected band councils on resource development issues, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs from the five clans have failed to reach agreement with the band council after decades of negotiation.
While the Trudeau Liberals came to power promoting reconciliation with Canada’s First Nations, the government was unprepared to deal with a distinct lack of reconciliation between the competing leadership of the Wet’suwet’en. Trudeau created unsustainable expectations for the conflicting objectives of resource development and the conservation of traditional First Nations territory from the jurisdictional and ecological standpoints. Canadians are collectively suffering from the ultimate collision of competing interests that were all part of the Liberals’ 2015 election campaign.
There is little debate that successive Canadian governments have failed the First Nations. Failed to lift them out of poverty, give them decent infrastructure on their reserves, improve their educational system nor reduce drug abuse and alcoholism. However, the leadership of the First Nations must recognize the supreme authority of the Canadian government and at the same time determine who has the final word within their own governance structures. The Wet’suwet’en internal discord is a disservice to their own people and an undeserving imposition on the Canadian people who are suffering as a result.
The Coastal GasLink pipeline promoted by TC Canada is a $40 billion project designed to bring natural gas from the BC interior to a terminal at Kitimat. It promises to bring gas, which is undervalued in our domestic market, to Asian markets where LNG sells for a significant premium. Most of the BC First Nations whose territory is crossed by the pipeline route have signed lucrative agreements that will bring hundred of millions of dollars of jobs and benefits to their people during construction and for decades afterwards. The Wet’suwet’en elected band council made a deal with TC Canada, while the hereditary chiefs have opposed the pipeline due to the final route selected. At least that’s what the original objection was in 2019, but it has morphed into a completely eco-driven opposition fed by the anti-development environmental groups that have melded into the current protest and blockade movements. The Wet’suwet’en have been inadvertently radicalized by groups whose agenda does not seek reconciliation between the hereditary chiefs and the band councils; they want a complete shutdown of the project regardless of the negative impact on the economic future of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.
Of all of Canada’s provinces, BC has signed the fewest treaties as to First Nations’ territories. As a result, the extent of the land claims in BC exceed the available territory. A 1997 Supreme Court ruling called the Delgamuukw left the question of land claims for the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan nations unsettled, but it did determine that these nations had to be consulted regarding resource development on unceded lands. The hereditary chiefs did not pursue further court cases to determine who had the authority to transact, them or the elected band councils as created by Canada’s Indian Act. When a Wet’suwet’en clan chief calls the signed deals illegal, he means that he does not recognize the Indian Act, the laws of Canada on his territory, nor the right for the band councils to negotiate for his people. In short, Canada has no standing, literally, on his land.
The Prime Minister is back from Africa to manage a festering crisis with protests growing across the country. No matter what the outcome of the negotiations, there must be the imposition of the rule of law – if there is an injunction to end an illegal blockade, then it must be enforced. If the rule of law is not enforced, then the government invites other groups with less historically significant grievances to undertake even more disruptive acts of civil disobedience. We will simply end up with an ineffectual government and anarchy from coast to coast to coast.
