It was painful to read the recent letter from Edit Kuper and Pinchus Gutter. Not painful in the perhaps commonly understood way, but so sad on many levels. The authors share their deep sorrow at how the issue of the Holocaust was recently dismissed by Montreal's Mayor and ponder what else they may do to "educate the city councils".
I have the greatest of respect and admiration for survivors and my mind cannot wrap itself around what "life" must have been like in these camps. Images of etched numbers are seared forever in my mind. However, no matter how well intentioned, I do not think that more coffee chats or small group interventions will accomplish much.
While it may be necessary to educate ignorant city officials, the more daunting task is to make sure that our adolescents understand the reality that was the Holocaust and other genocides. Such investigations can only occur within the neutral landscape of the secondary school.
The Quebec curriculum is a political document; therefore, efforts to alter aspects must be directed at our elected officials. Further, a dirty secret known only amongst teachers who deal with this history program is that all efforts are directed towards the final examination. The teachers have a singular goal: have as many students as possible pass! If it is unlikely that a specific historical topic will be tested, then it is given less class attention.
If meaningful curriculum changes are to occur, then as much political and public relations pressure as possible must be directed at our MNAs. They have the power to alter the program at any time. While such a change may not do much for our city councils, it will hopefully guarantee that upcoming civic leaders are not as ill-informed.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.