At a time when clarity, consistency, and collaboration are necessary for maintaining the public trust necessary to successfully contain the COVID19 virus, Premier Francois Legault’s plan for reopening Quebec’s public schools as early as May 11th gets a failing grade.
Successfully containing the COVID-19 virus and building a stronger society is dependent on maintaining civic trust. From the beginning of the pandemic, Quebecers have nurtured an admirable unity in dealing with the threat; from artists answering the call to help inform young people of the risks of the virus, to volunteers stepping up to help vulnerable neighbours, to citizens proving the North American champions of physical distancing (at least according to Google). The rainbows appearing in windows across the city have proven to be a powerful reflection of our togetherness.
Premier Legault’s carelessly communicated decision risks undermining this effort. With little warning, the Premier’s confusing message to parents has seemingly gone from keep children at home and away from the neighbours, to put them on the bus and send them to school. While the medical evidence continues to accumulate, the risk of serious health consequences that the virus can have on children will weigh heavily on every parent’s mind. Concern for teachers, support staff, and bus drivers is also genuine.
As public health authorities in Canada and around the world plead for patience and prudence, a flippant declaration by the Premier that “life goes on” when the discussion is the well-being of children is disconcerting. It is also divisive.
Premier Legault’s school decision risks opening up some pretty fraught fault lines. The epicenter of the virus in Quebec, and Canada, is Montreal, but schools in the city are scheduled to open shortly after the rest of the province, a recipe for resentment. Further, the offer of choice of attendance risks deepening socio-economic divides between parents who can afford to or have the employment flexibility to stay at home with their children and those who cannot; and between those for whom the decision is a real choice versus those in much more vulnerable situations.
Certainly, some parents and health experts support a return to school for the youngest students for valid reasons. Yet, in proposing no alternatives to its reopening plan, the government is adding increased anxiety to all parents wanting desperately to protect and do what is right for their children in these trying circumstances.
Unlike nearly every other major decision taken by governments in Quebec and elsewhere in the country during this pandemic, there is no consensus to be found within the science or the citizenry that such a move is necessary or advisable at this time, especially without enhanced testing, contact tracing, and organized support for managing disease activity in schools. In fact, these were among the specific criteria agreed to by federal and provincial governments on lifting restrictions and restarting the economy.
No other province in Canada is moving to re-open schools this quickly; Quebec is both the hardest hit province by the pandemic and the one most eager to ease restrictions meant to contain it. In other countries the reopening of schools are being done slowly if at all, and with substantively more planning. Given the scandalous situation in many long-term care homes and other controversies, Premier Legault’s CAQ government lacks sufficient credibility to take assumptions not widely shared with other jurisdictions or backed by significant evidence.
Amidst the mounting pressure governments around the world are under from business lobbies to relax distancing restrictions for economic reasons – including locally from the Conseil du patronat du Québec – it is incumbent on political leaders to demonstrate clearly that the priority is public health and safety.
This decision casts an unnecessary pall on the well-earned goodwill the Premier accumulated in the early days of the pandemic. Most unfortunately, this action risks denting the best tool Quebecers have in our fight to stay safe in this health crisis – our solidarity.
Christopher Holcroft is a Montreal-based writer and Principal of Empower Consulting. He is also a parent of a school-aged child. He may be reached at christopherholcroft@hotmail.ca.
