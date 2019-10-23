During the evening election coverage on October 21st there was the occasional discussion around parallels between the 1972 and 2019 federal election campaigns and results. Both campaigns featured a Trudeau PM who came to power four years previously on a wave of pan-Canadian goodwill and a highly ambitious program of progressive change. Justin Trudeau’s victory in 2015 was more impressive than his father’s in 1968 since he took the party from third-party status in the house to government, while Pierre Trudeau had been chosen as leader the year before and became the prime minister of a sitting government. In both cases, disenchantment ensued and the Trudeaus were reduced to minority governments – but once again, the son did better than the father, who only had a two-seat margin over the Stanfield Progressive Conservatives (109 to 107) while Justin has a 36-seat margin over Scheer’s Conservatives (157-121). David Lewis and the NDP supported the Liberals for two years (1972-74) and as of this writing, Jagmeet Singh’s NDP is expected to present a list of priorities to the Liberals in exchange for their cooperation in the House of Commons.
Beyond these historical similarities there are severe fault lines that make the 2019 result more precarious and divisive than 1972. The Conservatives won the popular vote and shut out the Liberals in Alberta and Saskatchewan, re-enforcing the western alienation that had already been festering during Trudeau’s first term, largely fueled by botched resource development policy and stalled pipeline projects. The Bloc Québécois not only staved off extinction but at 32 seats has tripled its representation, having run a successful campaign of promising to put the interests of Quebec first. It is disappointing that no federalist party leader, including native son Trudeau, could capture the imagination and support of francophone Quebeckers. New Democrats and Liberals were displaced in favour of the Bloc, with the NDP being reduced to one seat in Quebec. The Orange Wave of 2011 is now soundly buried, the progressive vote having diluted back to the traditional parties that have existed in Quebec since the Bloc’s ascendance in 1993.
Who’s going to work with the Liberals to pass legislation? The Liberals are unlikely to seek a coalition with the NDP since that will make progress on certain files, like pipelines, completely impossible. Instead, they will seek support from the left for progressive legislation on immigration, First Nations, the social safety network and environmental regulations. To balance that off, they will seek support from the Conservatives to get Trans Mountain built and pass financial legislation, even a budget, that would prove unpalatable to the NDP and the Greens. By working with the NDP and the Greens on the left and the Conservatives on the right, this will allow the Liberals to freeze out the Bloc on most, if not all, negotiations on major legislation. Bloc votes would not be required to adopt anything, which would deny them influence in parliament and rob them of the ability to assert that they had an effect on the passage of significant legislation. The federalist parties will then be able to put the Bloc on the defensive for the next federal election campaign.
How long will this parliament last? If previous minority parliaments are any indication of future longevity, then anywhere from 18 months to two years. Given that the Liberals have a strong minority government with 157 seats, no one should expect a nine-month mandate like the 1979 PC government under Joe Clark. If the Liberal strategists are smart and can involve parties from the left and the right to pass legislation on a case-by-case basis then this can be a successful parliament. If the mood among politicians does not improve and we descend once again into empty posturing and bickering, then the public will get fed up and the opposition parties will bring down the government for political expediency. Within six months we will know what kind of parliament, and by extension, government we are going to get. For the sake of national unity, let’s hope that sanity and cooperation prevail for two years.
