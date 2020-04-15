I am not an observant Jew, more of a traditionalist, educated in the parochial system but far from modern orthodoxy. A three-day a year Jew who learned Tanach in Hebrew and can carry on a conversation in Yiddish, thanks to Jewish day school in the era when Yiddish was considered more than a dispensable relic of our European past. I recall reading the Baal Shem Tov and works by Isaac Bashevis Singer in Yiddish as well. I also took an intellectual interest in the early Christian era, having read profiles of Pontius Pilate and the political intricacies of the Roman occupation of the Holy Land and the turmoil that existed during Jesus’ time. So, unlike many Jews of my generation, I understand that era better than Jews who simply acquired their knowledge via popular culture.
I offer my personal profile up front so that my comments that follow can be put in proper context. With COVID-19 ravaging the planet, people of faith turn to God for salvation and deliverance from modern pestilence, yet the virus plague consumes more life each day. God allows afflictions to descend upon the human race, Chosen People, people of the Cross, Hindus, Muslims, it matters not what race or religion you are, the virus does not discriminate. I do not believe that God is a micromanager — there are preachers who say that God has a plan for each one of us, I see him more as a selective intervener and an interested observer of his creation’s behaviour. If you are asinine enough to play Frisbee with your friends and ignore directives to stay home and protect yourself from viral infection, don’t say that God had it in the cards for you, instead, accept that you are a moron. The Muslims say “it is written” (famous scene in Lawrence of Arabia, go find it), and in Yiddish we say “Est shteyt geshriben in buch” (it is written in the Bible) but to me you write your own book and if you take unnecessary risks, God is not going to intervene to save you from bad judgment. You are responsible for your own book, get comfortable with that.
We certainly have our false idols, the modern incarnation of the Golden Calf that the people of Israel worshipped while Moses went up Sinai to retrieve the Ten Commandments. That idol can be materialism, the stock market, ceaseless acquisition, substance abuse and other poisons. The fragility of worshipping money is evident when the markets wipe out one-third of their value in 10 trading days and consumer spending grinds to a halt due to confinement. The inability of 1/3 of renters to pay at the beginning of April and the proportion of people unable to survive a month without income is shocking. Clearly, money is not so highly valued because no one is putting aside enough of it, at every income level, even after the longest economic expansion of the post-WWII era. Money is a false faith, it is fleeting, easily lost, and will sustain us physically but cannot nourish the soul. As destitute people turn or return to God during the pandemic, we see that faith endures more than finance. It is a shame that we are forced to isolate during Passover and Easter because it would have been interesting to observe if our places of worship were more populated than usual.
It should not be lost on any of us that the peak infection period is coinciding with Passover and Easter. Passover is a story of liberation from enslavement, and Easter is a tale of tragedy and resurrection. Both are emblematic of restoration through faith. If God is sending us a message, then it must be that in this time of great sacrifice and trial we must find it within ourselves to believe in more than the superficial. Moses led the People of Israel out of bondage against a superpower of the ancient era by harnessing the miracles of God, while those who believe in Jesus’ resurrection use it to demonstrate God’s ultimate mercy and love of his creation, us. The common message is that we will overcome. We can lose our material possessions, as the Israelites left behind their homes of 400 years, and early Christians suffered for following an innovative rabbi, but in the end, we are all rewarded with something greater than material goods. God endures, we endure, we are tested, and we overcome.
You are stuck inside. Your portfolio is down. You are running low on toilet paper and you need a haircut, or your roots are showing. This is minor stuff. You are not impaled on a cross or fleeing an army on horses. Maybe God is collectively reminding us of the fragility of life and how we should appreciate those who love us, more so than ever before this holiday season. Have faith.
