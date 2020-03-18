A headline captured my attention in the past few days. It read, “Coronavirus Outbreak Causes Reduction in China Greenhouse Gases” (The Independent). It reminded me of a trend I’ve noticed for some time. That is, “whatever reduces climate change is good, even if it is at the expense of human livelihood and life, itself”.
Since the end of World War II, politicians and public policy experts of all stripes were obsessed with economic development and employment as ways of enhancing the human condition. Those of a right-leaning bent tried to do this through the private sector and those on the left through the public. Transnational development was part of the credo of both. This is being challenged by environmentalists.
“Protecting the environment above all else” has its roots in the 1960’s and 70’s. Paul and Anne Ehrlick’s 1968 book, The Population Bomb foretold of an impending global famine that would occur in the 1970’s and 80’s as a result of overpopulation. As food production capabilities increased more and more, the catastrophe didn’t happen.
In E. F. Schumacher’s 1973 book, Small is Beautiful, the author argues that the focus of all economic activity should be on the “village” and not the global context. Global-based development and the exploitation of natural resources , he argues, is unsustainable. Human greed within the global economic system will result in calamity. Like the prognostications of the Ehrlicks, Schumacher’s prophecy didn’t come to fruition. Rather, , global food production, GDP per capita and life expectancy have all increased.
Like the Ehrlicks and Schumacher, environmental “prophets” point to a soon-coming apocalypse. Grand-scale technology and infrastructure that could enhance human standards-of-living is condemned and protested against. Scientific data is rarely used in their technophobic arguments. Those who disagree are labeled “deniers”. Tommy Douglas, hardly a heartless industrialist, considered the exploitation of natural resources as a viable means of garnering revenue so that human services could be offered.
In the past few years, many politicians and activists have traded their human-centered creed for one of environmentalism. In the last Federal election, parties competed to “out-green” each other. The “New Green Deal”, makes climate change central to all issues. It has been espoused in Canada by the Liberals, Greens, NDP and the Bloc. The recent rail blockade appeared to be as much of a protest against pipelines themselves as defending territorial rights of the Wet’ suwet’ en. That was in spite of the fact that many in the band supported the pipeline.
In Canada, many activists seem enthralled with placing the environment above “all” . This can even be at the expense of revenues that create programmes and job creation. This is a true shift from post-war public policy. Perhaps the “small is beautiful” activists will succeed in seeing to it that development is pared back. There is nothing wrong with this. That is, unless we have difficulty with less economic development, reduction in social programmes or less job creation.
Jeff Itcush is a high school teache, former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools and was the NDP candidate in Mount Royal in the 2011 Federal election.
