In November, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that the same procedure used to restrict access to publicly-funded English language education will be employed to restrict access to other, non-education related English language services. While it may be constitutional to limit access to schools, if implemented, this procedure would violate several prohibited bases of discrimination, including “ethnic origin,” “civil status,” and “race.”
Racial discrimination
Bill 101 allows only children whose mother or father received English instruction in Canada to choose to attend either English or French language public school in Quebec. This is access to a government service based upon “descent.” The definition of “racial discrimination” adopted by the Canadian Government (with Quebec’s formal consent) through its ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination includes both “descent” and “ethnic origin” as definitions of racial discrimination:
Article 1
1. In this Convention, the term “racial discrimination” shall mean any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin which has the purpose or effect of nullifying or impairing the recognition, enjoyment or exercise, on an equal footing, of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural or any other field of public life. (my emphasis)
Additionally, both the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms prohibit discrimination based upon either “race” or “ethnic origin” while the Quebec Charter includes “civil status.”
Why, then, did a court challenge to Bill 101’s language of education provisions fail in 2005 if they clearly constitute discrimination upon prohibited bases? Because, Canada’s Supreme Court said, one part of the constitution cannot be used to invalidate another part of the constitution:
“There is no hierarchy amongst constitutional provisions. Equality guarantees cannot therefore be used to invalidate other rights expressly conferred by the Constitution.”
Thus, the equality provisions of the Canadian Charter (section 15) cannot be used to invalidate the Minority Language of Education provisions (section 23).
That doesn’t mean, however, that Bill 101’s use of the parent/child connection doesn’t constitute racial discrimination. Indeed, the example used by the Supreme Court to illustrate its invalidation argument underlies this claim. The Court said that if the equality provisions could be used to invalidate other parts of the constitution then “any legislation under s. 91(24) of the Constitution Act, 1867 (‘Indians, and Lands reserved for the Indians’) would be vulnerable to attack as race-based inequality.” This is an obvious reference to Canada’s Indian Act which, it is interesting to note, uses the same procedure of discrimination as does Bill 101: descent.
Thus, while Bill 101’s procedure of racial discrimination based upon descent may be used to limit access to English schools it cannot be used to limit access to other government services.
Is it fair to refer to Anglophones and francophones as “races”?
Is it legitimate to describe francophones or anglophones as “races”? Perhaps it is due to the advent of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s that the common misunderstood meaning of “race” and “racial discrimination” is limited to skin colour.
It is instructive to note that up until the 1970s, “race” was often employed in Canadian history text books as well as in common usage in an entirely different way than it is today. Although we currently describe French and English speakers as francophones and anglophones, the term often used prior to the 1970s was “the French and English races.”
In the Confederation Debates, a record of the debates between representatives of Upper and Lower Canada regarding the feasibility of creating the Dominion of Canada, no less than a dozen references are made to the “English race,” the “French race,” the “English and French races,” etc.
Canadian history books well into the 1970s often employed the term “race” to refer to the English or French of Canada.
Indeed, the government document which is, arguably, singularly responsible for creating the very concept of Official Languages employed the term “races” to describe Canada’s English and French speakers. And this wasn’t a throw-back to the 1870s or even the days of Segregation in the U.S. in the 1950s; the term was employed by Lester Pearson’s Liberal Government in the 1960s.
The Royal Commission on Bilingualism and Biculturalism was established by the Liberal Government in 1963. Its final report and the conclusions led directly to Canada’s first Official Languages legislation. The B & B Commission’s terms of reference reads as follows:
“to inquire into and report upon the existing state of bilingualism and biculturalism in Canada and to recommend what steps should be taken to develop the Canadian Confederation on the basis of an equal partnership between the two founding races, taking into account the contribution made by the other ethnic groups to the cultural enrichment of Canada and the measures that should be taken to safeguard that contribution” (my emphasis)
Note also the use of the word “other” in the phrase “the other ethnic groups” indicating that both the French and the English are also to be considered ethnic groups, yet another prohibited base.
The certificate of eligibility required under Bill 101 to access English school is obtained directly through the parent/child connection. Its imprint is, like DNA, as immutable as skin colour and the designation remains for life and beyond: one’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren still maintain the classification ad infinitum.
Is Bill 101 more of a race law than the Indian Act?
It is also interesting to note that being classified with “Indian” status only applies if the individual in question either resides or works on an Indian reserve; thus, the separate rights that accrue to such a person (e.g. exemption from taxes) is a free choice. However, those who are forced to attend only French schools in Quebec (e.g., most francophones and allophones) do not have the freedom to choose. Thus, Bill 101 is actually more of a race law than is the Indian Act which is completely voluntary: one can freely choose to live or work on an Indian reserve whereas Bill 101 applies regardless of where one lives in the province.
Civil Status
Under Quebec’s human rights charter, “civil status” is also a prohibited base. Here is how a Quebec Government document explains what this term means:
“Civil Status…refers to your family situation, for example…being related to someone by blood or by marriage.”
The above explanation speaks for itself.
Conclusion
Whether based upon skin colour or descent, racial discrimination has no place in free and democratic societies. Nor does discrimination based upon “ethic origin” or “civil status.” The pros and cons of restricting access to English language schools is a battle to be fought on another day. However, it is clear that the procedure used to establish English school eligibility, while constitutional, cannot be used to limit access to any other government services.
A native Montrealer, Tony Kondaks currently resides in Vancouver, B.C.
