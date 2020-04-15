As had become their ecumenical habit, the local priest, reverend and rabbi met monthly to highlight issues in their respective congregations and to exchange common ideas for purposes of possible, subsequent sermons.
One day, the subject turned to the role, in their respective catechisms, of happenstance, destiny by the numbers, sheer blind luck, the roll of the dice. Numbers clearly played an important role in each body of faith and discussion of their significance quickly became detailed, intricate and somewhat heated. To calm the growing fervour on all sides, the minister asked, on a whim, what number was most significant to each protagonist and how it related to their respective faiths?
The priest, chuckling with embarassment, claimed that "1-4-2-8-0" was the number of his dreams, as his mission on earth would be amply fulfilled if he could serve to convert that many souls.
The reverend, nodding in comprehension, apologized in advance for his number "2-5-3-9-1", which had come to him in a dream and which he would play in the next lottery; if only to be able to distribute such an amount through good deeds.
The old rabbi looked wistfully at his youthful colleagues, praising their perspective and grandiose aspirations. His, however, was somewhat more restrained, he told them. I have never believed in luck, only in blessings; and Heaven has already granted my greatest wish. Today, awakening each day from my nightmares, I can again perform my daily bodily functions in the unstressed confines and peaceful solitude of my own private space. My number is "18365"; see here, as tatooed on my forearm.
Henri M. Bybelezer
Montreal
