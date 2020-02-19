I despise Montreal's new parking meters

In principle, I disliked the Montreal parking meters of the last many years, for several reasons.
One is, if you left your parking spot well before the time you paid for expired, the next person parking would not benefit from the remaining time — that is, unless Driver #1 was sufficiently compassionate to leave his or her parking slip on the spot in question for Driver #2.
On a couple of occasions, at Parc Jean Drapeau where you have to feed the meter at all times, some especially nice Montrealers gave me their slips to put on my windshield when I went to an event at the former site of Man and His World.
Also, the meters did not accept nickels and dimes— they used to if I remember correctly — and some of them were not able to accept my credit cards, and I would have to go searching for another meter to feed.
For the above reasons, I regretted the dismantling of the old meters that were just fed by coin, and through which Driver #2 could use the remaining time rather than the city benefitting from a form of double -dipping.
But now, with the recent introduction of the newest form of parking meters, I sorely miss the last model. I despise the new ones for many reasons:
• There are more steps than there used to be. You have to press a green checkmark to start the procedure of paying, and press it again when you complete each of the steps.
• The manner in which the buttons are arranged to press the letter(s) and number of your parking spot is awkwardly structured.
• Related to the last point, even worse, when you’re paying at night, the screen is so bright as to be nearly blinding, making it difficult to see the letters and numbers of your parking spot.
• Paying by cash is easy enough, but paying by credit card is awkward. At the previous parking meter, you inserted and withdrew your credit card, and then you chose the desired amount of time or the maximum two or three hours. With the new meters, you choose the desired time and then insert and withdraw the card. For the first couple of times I tried the new meter, I thought my card wasn’t working, but then I got the hang of it, except...
•... for the fact that last week, while attempting to park on Queen Mary Road, two machines would not permit me to insert the card all the way into the slot, and thus they were not accepted. Luckily, I had enough cash on me, but in the time it took to try out two meters and then pay cash, I could easily have received a parking ticket. I did receive a ticket a few years ago, registered literally one minute after I paid. Luckily, I had my slip, pleaded not guilty, enclosed the evidence and I did not have to pay the fine. But in the more recent circumstances, it wouldn’t be that easy to be found not guilty.
I don’t know if anything can be done at this point to improve the current meters, but why fix something that wasn’t, at least to an extent, broken?
Update: On Monday, I asked CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery her thoughts about the new meters, which I encountered in her borough. She was not aware of them, and related a good reason why:
“I don’t have a car, my friend,” she told me. “I take public transit everywhere.”
