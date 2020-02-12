The coverage of the Coronavirus has included comparisons to the SARS epidemic of 2003, which originated in Guangdong province in China. As of Feb. 10, there were some 40,200 cases of the Coronavirus as compared to 8,100 cases of SARS over the 10 months of that outbreak. So officially we are told that China and other nations are better prepared to handle the current outbreak based on lessons learned with SARS, but ironically with all the world’s collective wisdom the 2020 outbreak is worse.
What has changed since 2003 that permitted the Coronavirus to spread so rapidly? Firstly, the Chinese are much more important world players that they were 17 years ago. China represented 4% of world GDP in 2003, today it is 16%. Chinese people are far more present around the world as tourists and business travelers than the quadrupling of their share of world economic output and, in general, internal Chinese travel has ramped up at a far greater rate. Nationally the Chinese are in contact with each other far more than they were, and ex-China so are we. When all that is considered, it is easier to understand how the 2020 Coronavirus has surpassed the SARS illness tally and the number of those infected has not yet seen its peak.
The streets of Wuhan are deserted, factories have taken extended holidays, foreheads are measured for fever on pedestrians brave enough to venture outside and instant hospitals are popping up to treat the infected. This would be an interesting case study if it did not have economic reverberations around the globe. China is now the consumer products manufacturing hub of the world economy and is increasingly a source for more sophisticated equipment. I can speak from personal experience that the supply-chain interruptions from China are affecting manufacturing operations in Canada and the United States and that the search for other sources of supply is well underway, and from surprising locations. I am contacting new suppliers in Saudi Arabia(!) for specialized goods that I normally get from China. If the disruption has hit small business, then imagine how the integrated auto manufacturers must be suffering, as just one example.
Some people think that the modern internet economy will allow consumers to stay home and get whatever they want. The problem is that someone must make the goods and deliver them. Drones cannot yet fly to your front door and drop the goods inside your apartment block. The fact that the e-commerce world is dependent on old-fashioned physical logistics is being made perfectly clear by this Coronavirus outbreak. Companies like Shopify can have the best platform in the world to get vendors on-line, but they cannot get a bicycle delivery boy in Wuhan province to go outside if the police and his parents prevent him from doing so.
We understand that we are vulnerable to physical ailments and the tragedy that entails but this is not the only type of virus that affects our lives. Consider computer viruses, either implanted as an act of sabotage or as a phishing tool via an e-mail. These electronic viruses that make our systems sick and steal our data can spread far more quickly, create instant havoc and have greater economic impact than a human virus like the Coronavirus. We have not yet experienced a tragedy like a virus entering the programming of a nuclear plant, disrupting the cooling cycle and causing a melt-down, the digital equivalent of the tsunami that caused the tragedy at Fukushima in Japan. We are compassionate towards the physically ill because we are naturally programmed that way, but larger tragedies are possible though a touchscreen than the human touch.
I think that the Chinese will return to work by the end of February and that the economic output will catch up by six to nine months later. What will not be replaced is the consumer spending that normally accompanies the Chinese New Year holiday and celebrations, but those funds may get redirected over time into alternate personal spending. The lesson of this crisis is that in an increasingly integrated world, a problem in one major country — be it physical, transactional, technological or otherwise affects all others. You can’t even stay home safely. We are all citizens of the world now, even the isolationists who would prefer to believe otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.