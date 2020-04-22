First person: How isolation guidelines taken too far hurt seniors

My name is Stu Lowndes, and I am a resident of Manoir Charles Dutaud, a public senior citizens residence at 2165 Tupper in downtown Montreal. I am a former journalist (newspaper reporter, editor, columnist) with The Montreal Star, Canadian Press, Edmonton Journal, Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph, Sherbrooke Record, Daily Commercial News, and other publications.
I am 75 years old, single status, in so-called “average” health for my age (two previous heart attacks) and have been a resident of the Manoir for the past eight years. I am currently in a Stay-Home-Stay-Safe enforced isolation situation ordered by the Quebec government.
There are two security guards at the main entrance to the building. I am mostly restricted to my apartment, not allowed visitors, cafeteria closed, meals delivered to my door, free Internet access to residents shut down, and if I want extra food supplies, it must be “By Phone Only.”
Unfortunately, this “By Phone Only” directive presents a few problems: Although I own a smartphone and use the text option with family and friends (I can type almost 80 words a minute), I have extreme difficulty to use the voice option — I am challenged with a hard-of-hearing issue.
The residents of The Manoir — about 200 — receive menus, notices, and government bulletins — printed on paper — taped to our doors or placed in door handles. Although I have written a note to the administrative staff about my hard-of-hearing issue in my efforts to communicate with them in some way, it was rejected and ignored without a response.
I have since been helped by another resident who was also told that orders must be “By Phone Only.” This resident told me he then took my list of food items and gave it to another member of the administration who kindly filled my order and delivered the food items to my door.
In other words, in the area of personal communications with the residents, the right hand does not seem to know what the left hand is doing. Meanwhile, and while food items are a priority, it would be nice to have other items available to residents such as toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry soap, and on.
No effort has yet been made in this direction. We are, after all, unable to leave The Manoir to go to grocery stores or a pharmacy, and not all of us have family or friends available to help us during this pandemic.
Stay Home. Stay Safe. I agree with these directives, but what if I run short of toilet paper? Am I expected to wipe my ass with my hand? Some, or so I have been told, are using the phone to call local depanneurs. I cannot, of course, use the phone because as I had mentioned earlier, I am HARD-of-HEARING!
I am more than willing to stay at home, stay in my apartment, but I am not willing to go hungry, or eat badly processed cafeteria meals distributed at inflated prices, wear filthy clothing because I have no soap and, of course, wipe my lily white ass because I do not have toilet paper!
By the way, during my career in journalism and corporate communications, I participated in the spot and on-going PR programs of Canadian Schenley Industries, Avis Transport Canada, Canadian Bankers Association, Government of Ontario, and the Government of Portugal.
Perhaps, the Quebec government would consider sending in the Canadian military to teach the administrators of senior citizen residences in this province how to talk, to listen, to read, to write ... to communicate?
Or, do little ‘ol men and little ‘ol women have to die first?
