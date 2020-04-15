If you are an equity investor you are likely down about 20-25% in your portfolio from the market highs of February 2020. Looking back a couple of weeks you were probably down more like 30-35%. There have been some monster up and down days on the indexes, but as of this writing the major indexes have recovered about half of their total drop from the lows of late March. There are some analysts who believe that the market low is in, while others argue that this is a classic bear market rally and the market indexes will re-test their lows over the next few months. Who’s right? It does not depend on whether you are an optimist or a pessimist, but rather what kind of an economic recovery we are going to get when the world economies gradually re-open over the next few months.
Beyond speculation, the price you pay for a stock today is really a mathematical function of what the company’s future earnings are going to be, discounted to today’s value by an investor’s desired rate of return. In a low interest rate environment, stock prices rise because the alternative risk-free investment rate is low. If you can get 5% in a savings account, you will pay less for corporate earnings, on a risk-adjusted basis, than if the risk-free rate is 1%. These days, the banks pay you almost nothing, and in some markets there are negative interest rates on certain investments – investors are paying someone to hold their money for them. Dividend-paying stocks looked good in comparison to historically low interest rates on liquid investments.
So, what are the projections for corporate future earnings in the post COVID-19 era, at least for 2020? I have read some analysis that the overall earnings for the S&P500 are down between 10-20% overall. If they are down 20%, then where we sit today on the S&P index fully prices in the decline in earnings. The problem gets more complicated when many companies have withdrawn their financial guidance because the future is so uncertain. This means that corporations are unsure what the recovery will look like so they cannot offer the investment community any predictions on what their financial performance will be.
Are we going to have a V-shaped, rapid recovery, or a U-shaped one where we sit at the bottom for a long time before we return to previous activity levels? I think that we are going to see a wavy line, with periods of improvement followed by renewed slumps. Right now, the US government is going to spend $2 trillion USD to try to save everyone, while Canada is likely to spend $200 billion CAD doing the same thing. This will result in an improvement in short-term performance in May and June as workers return to their jobs and businesses re-open. The problem is that longer term, not all these businesses will survive regardless of the short-term government support. Think of the restaurants, hotels and tourist industry that count on the summer festivals for most of their revenues, all of which have been cancelled. We are likely to see a wave of bankruptcies into late summer and fall as governments realize that they cannot afford to save everyone with a second wave of handouts. The employees of those failing firms will not resume the consumer spending levels experienced prior to the crisis. The consumer is 2/3 of our modern economy, and if consumer spending contracts 10%, then we are looking at a recession with 6-7% negative growth. Corporate earnings, as a result, could be impacted far more than the 10-20% currently factored into the S&P500.
Canada is facing a double whammy of extremely low oil prices AND a weak consumer economy. The oil industry and manufacturing are both about 10% of our GDP and with capital goods and oil consumption in a slump the contraction in Canada could be worse than the projections for the US. The US Federal Reserve can get away with injecting trillions into the US economy because the USD is the world’s reserve currency, and in times of trouble investors buy the US Dollar. Canada, while enjoying the best debt to GDP ratio of the G7, is a small currency player and the Bank of Canada cannot simply purchase government debt with abandon. Already our federal debt to GDP ratio is going to go from 32% to 40% or so in one year, we cannot tack on 10% more national debt year upon year without creating a run on our currency. Eventually the Trudeau Liberals will have to let the weakest players fail, and there will be another wave of economic contraction towards the end of 2020.
So, things will get better before they get worse again. There will be occasional localized outbreaks of COVID-19 that will scare us and send us back inside except for essential supplies. Half of us will still work remotely in order to enforce social distancing in the workplace. There will be smaller, unforeseen shocks to the financial system. The third world will not be able to repay its USD-denominated debts and a new banking crisis could ensue.
The stock markets are an indicator, nothing more, of underlying economic activity and stability, and sometimes investors get over-exuberant or over-pessimistic. Given the wave model I discussed above, I think our optimism is misplaced. We are in for a long slog with lots of surprises and disappointments before a meaningful recovery can be sustained.
