“The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.” – John F. Kennedy
The sun is hardly shining, but we must act now and not wait until there is no choice. We must fund the legitimate concerns of First Nations and also urgently needed health expenditures to contain COVID-19 and any future pandemics? Where will we get the money?
Rail service across Canada was halted for nearly three weeks by Indigenous protests against a gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. Rail lines have been blocked at Khanawake; which has cost Exo $35-45,000 per day in the rental of shuttle buses. Protests have disrupted shipments of food, grain, propane, oxygen, and chlorine, and threatened widespread unemployment. Burning palates have been thrown in front of oncoming trains. As Margaret Thatcher warned, “The veneer of civilization is very thin.”
The Coastal GasLink project in British Columbia not only would have had major economic benefits to Indigenous groups along the route, but it would have possibly reduced Asian demand for coal in favour of cleaner gas and oil.
Ironically, Vancouver is the largest coal-exporting port in North America. India had planned to increase its coal-fired power capacity by 22% in the next three years. Nuclear energy once provided a third of Japan’s power generation, but due to the Fukushima disaster, dropped to 3% by 2017. Japan now plans to build up to 22 coal-burning power plants over 5 years. Thus those opposed to Coastal GasLink on environmental grounds should consider the effect on total world emissions.
Federal debt has increased 5.6% over the past years. This year the total federal/provincial debt will total nearly $1.5 trillion. Quebec’s debt is $280 billion. Oxford Economics estimates that COVID-19 will slash trillions from global domestic production.
Many provinces rely on equalization payments (Quebec about $13.2 billion per year). All provinces depend on the Canada Health Transfer for 20-25% of their health budgets. Due to the Canada Health Act, private funding of our health system is illegal; it must rely almost entirely on government revenues.
Sadly, of countries with universal healthcare, Canada ranks 26th of 27 in acute hospital beds per thousand people. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Neil Rau asserted, “I don’t think we have surge capacity.” Dr. Alan Drummond of the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, warned, “Our day-to-day experience in crowded hospitals, unable to get the right patient in the right bed on a day-to-day basis…makes us really question what the integrity of our health-care system would be like in a major pandemic.”
The stock markets have seen the worst one-day losses ever. Yet except for severe economic effects, we may be lucky and “dodge the bullet” of COVID-19, which has spread to 50 countries and claimed well some 3000 lives –nearly quadruple that of SARS in less time. But what of another future pandemic? As Dr. Tedros A. Ghebreyesus of the WHO cautioned, “We must not look back and regret that we failed to take advantage of the window of opportunity that we have now.” Although Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam acknowledged that hospital capacity was a “critical aspect” of our preparedness for a coronavirus outbreak, seemingly no Canadian politicians have heeded this advice.
Government revenues from energy are currently $14.1 billion annually – some 11% of our national GDP. If our oil and gas cannot reach world markets at fair prices, in order to provide for additional health funding, the unpleasant choices are to go deeper in debt or raise sales and/or personal income taxes. already Further tax hikes would not merely impact the “rich.”
We need extra health funding urgently to increase community care and expand acute hospital bed capacity by building more chronic beds. China has built two acute-care hospitals totaling 2500 beds in about 10 days. If political leaders could muster the will, and we could find the money, could we not over the next several months begin to build new chronic care facilities across Canada? This could also create thousands of jobs.
Possibly much of the required funding could come from a prosperous Canadian energy industry. As Alberta Premier Jason Kenney argued, people want “the right balance between economic opportunity and environmental responsibility.”
Canadians are justifiably apprehensive. At a time when there is a breakdown of law and order, the possibility of both a pandemic and an economic recession, they urgently need leadership from their politicians.
