Nobody wants to be responsible for the spread of a potentially fatal virus. “Don’t wear masks!” “Wear masks!” Whatever it takes, most of us will gladly comply. We want to be part of the solution. Will we be compliant, no matter the cost? The present crisis is not the only case whereby citizens have had to balance potential mortality with the curtailment of civil rights.
Is it possible to work towards “flattening the curve” whilst being concerned about the growth of authoritarian governance and erosion of civil rights? Concurrently, can one work against the propagation of the virus while being mindful of impending economic desolation? We have good reason to ponder these points. At this juncture, Quebec has just over half of all confirmed cases and 58 percent of deaths in Canada. Concurrently, some measures that governments are taking appear to be authoritarian.
Since April 1, Montreal police (SPVM) have been given the power to enter private homes without a warrant to enforce physical distancing regulations based on nothing more than a tip. This was announced at a press conference with Mayor Valerie Plante and Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron. It was stated that this power emanates from Quebec’s Civil Protection Act. It would be the first time since the imposition of the War Measures Act in 1970, that such a draconian power was exercised.
Equally bracing was news that the SPVM has initiated what resembles a “snitch line”. In a press conference, Chief Caron admonished citizens to submit an online report if they witness neighbours violating physical distancing. This should be done as opposed to calling 911. On the same issue, Mayor Plante supported the chief’s statement. Akin to George Orwell’s 1984, people seem more than willing to inform on their neighbours. Abby Deshman of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association has said that enforcement in Quebec and Ontario has been too “heavy-handed.”
Both François Legault and Ontario’s Doug Ford stated that they are pondering granting authority to police to track people by using their cell phone data. Quebec City police have already used this means to arrest a woman for violating a self-isolation order. The Sûreté now claims that they can use this data without a warrant.
Canada’s Parliament has, as a whole, not been reconvened. This is being done to respect physical distancing. Wide reaching measures to deal with COVID-19 have been passed with only a tenth of MPs present. While I am strongly in favour of the spirit of these measures, my appreciation of them does not preclude the imperative of parliamentary approval. It is a constitutional requirement that bills which involve taxation or the spending of public funds can only be enabled in the House of Commons. Presumably, the House should be “full”, be it literally or virtually, for this requirement to be legitimate. It is certain that the aid measures have taxation and public expenditure implications.
Clearly, COVID-19 is not the only crisis Canada or its former “mother country, Britain, have ever seen. During the Second World War, Britons faced nightly bomb raids. The stakes were high indeed. Although peacetime liberties were restricted, this was not to occur beyond reason. In weighing the possibility of incarcerating large groups of foreigners with “hostile associations”, English appellate judge Lord Atkin stated that, “Amid the clash of arms, the laws are not silent.” Certainly, in the clash of pathogens and antibodies, “the laws [also] are not silent”.
Yes, we all want to play a part in hampering COVID-19, or at least we don’t want to aid in its proliferation. The risk of sacrificing hard-gained civil liberties, will be to succumb to an existence of subservience. Liberties enshrined in law were designed to prevent this. Viruses, as horrendous as they are, come and go. A malevolent society fostered by a tolerance for subservience is hard to kick.
Jeff Itcush is a high school teacher and former president of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.