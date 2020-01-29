Montreal sued former interim Mayor Michael Applebaum for reimbursement of his severance allowance. To do so, it relied on a law that wasn’t in force either at the time he committed the criminal acts, or at the time he received the severance payment. What’s more, his crime was committed before he was even mayor of Montreal. A civilized society doesn’t apply laws retroactively, and the court rightly ruled that he doesn’t have to forfeit his severance pay.
Applebaum did hard time. He cannot get back his real estate licence. Earning a living for his family is a major challenge. The current mayor still hasn’t given up on the idea of recouping the payment. This is no longer prosecution. It is persecution.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.