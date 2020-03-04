In reaction to the article featuring an interview with family lawyer Valerie Assouline, I would like to express my wholehearted agreement with her position. I worked within the Quebec Youth Protection system for over 30 years, from 1980 until my retirement in 2011. I was, and continue to be, a passionate advocate for children’s rights and the elimination of child abuse in our society.
Initially, the Youth Protection department where I worked, at what was then called Jewish Family Services, took a strong stand to preserve family ties, avoid placements, and provide families with the support they needed to overcome issues that impacted their children. This was the intent of the law, as it was created in the late 1970s. In reaction to the abuses suffered by the Duplessis Orphans, and as a result of the Batshaw Commission’s investigation into Quebec institutions, Quebec was then at the forefront in creating a system intended to protect children and their right to a safe life.
Many reforms and much cost-cutting later, the Youth Protection system has become as insensitive, unwieldy, unresponsive, and sometimes as abusive as the church-dominated institutions it replaced. I was often demoralized and even traumatized by the stories of abuse suffered by children and teens I worked with, while they lived in foster and institutional placements intended to protect them. I spoke out strongly within the workplace whenever I became aware of abuse that occurred while children were placed. I regularly advised youths to obtain a copy of their Youth Protection records as soon as they turned 18, so that they could pursue legal action for any abuse, attachment disruptions, and suffering they had endured while in care.
However, the new trend of demonizing good parents who have escaped from violent and abusive spouses is a totally new phenomenon, one which appears to have become a trend in the past ten years. The movement to include fathers in the lives of their children after the breakdown of spousal relationships is admirable. However, like Me. Assouline, I too have been approached by parents whose reluctance to expose their children to parental violence has resulted in their children being placed in foster care, or with the violent spouse. Parental alienation is more likely to be practiced by abusive individuals than by those who were victimized. This is part of the drive to control others, the same factor that can also lead to spousal violence.
The Youth Protection system is meant to protect and serve children and families. Ironically, some services have become an unchecked power, more concerned about ensuring compliance than with the needs of the children involved in these complicated spousal abuse situations. Since many Youth Court judges (with all due respect) previously worked as lawyers within Youth Protection departments, they generally rule in favour of their former colleagues, rather than question their recommendations.
I fervently hope that the Laurent Commission will prove itself as positively impactful as the Batshaw Commission once was. The Youth Protection system includes many dedicated, caring workers. However, excellent policies, clear parameters, and sufficient funding are required to ensure that systemic abuse and injustice is eliminated.
Nicolette de Smit, MSW
Montreal
