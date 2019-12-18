I split a cent into 5 before I spend it. Pubisac flyers are my religion. I search them for the best prices and go with my bundle buggy. I have to plan my trips because I am a senior with limited funds, limited energy, no car, only a bus pass and most months horrible weather.
Now you can say that you have met someone who reads and uses Publisac before putting it in the recycling. I have lots of friends who are just like me.
Christine Dandurand
Montreal
Mea Culpa! I confess to liking to read through the Publisac flyers. Sometimes I even find an interesting deal. And when I’m finished with it, I recycle it. What the hell kind of a problem is that to anyone? There are plenty of more important issues that should concern our politicians.
Fergus V. Keyes
Verdun
Plante and her party are out of control. They are fundamentalist climate zealots. In addition to their immature attack on reality they are running the city into bankruptcy. Mr Legault basically ignores her as Montreal exists at the whim of the province. The problem is that Ms. Plante and Company are well on their way to destroying that Six Billion Dollar Surplus (and then some) left behind by the Liberals. Don’t wait too long François. She’s building a boondoggle that will take tens of billions of dollars to undo as she sets Quebec back by decades.
Stephen Sartori
TMR
Stay strong Suburban! This is an affront to freedom of speech.
The Hon. Gerry Weiner, PC
Montreal
As Projet Montreal continues to ignore sound, realistic information from concerned unions,, business leaders and voters on the issue of the distribution of our very useful, valuable and recyclable Publisac, I think the party shall unfortunately become known as the party that destroyed businesses, employment opportunities and communication for the voters of Montreal.
It seems to me that Projet Montreal shall persist in its, narrow minded effort to destroy Publisac; it is a party that does NOT listen. All talking points about public consultations are just that …. talking points (and clearly a waste of taxpayer’s money). The appearance the party gives of listening to its citizens has been proven since its election. Projet Montreal will always go its own way, regardless of what is in the best interests of the population it serves.
For pity’s sake, can no one in the party see how this will effect our economy? I sincerely hope that someone in the party has the brains to understand how eliminating the delivery of the Publisac will only serve to have more people on unemployment in this province. Is that something to be proud of?
My feeling is that Projet Montreal only cares about some voters. The party may sadly find that there will be more people on government assistance; fewer businesses will want to come to Montreal, as communication will be restricted in this city. How’s that good for anyone?
Projet Montreal will be known as the party that eliminated communication in this city. In my view, that is not something of which to be proud.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
With all the problems facing our once great city our “leaders”,are wasting time on this nonsense. The Nanny state knows no limits. Empty storefronts, roads that look like a war zone, no buses, the newest bridge had to be replaced, murders every day, Metro breakdowns daily, don’t bother us with detaiis.We have to kill these dangerous flyers. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction.
Bernie Shuster
Westmount
I have saved big bucks over the years checking out circulars for specials on salmon, steaks and deboned chicken breasts. I load up, put them in freezer bags and suck the air out with my vacuum sealer. As a result we are going to Costa Rica in January, Maine in May and Newfoundland in October. Aside from that what is left of community newspapers in QC get distributed in Publisacs. The way the law is (if I recall correctly) newspapers are not considered circulars so they can be delivered to all residents (along with the advertising circulars).
Murray Levine
Dorval
INSANE! If l want Publi-Sac delivered to my house why is that a problem? if you don’t want it , toss it in the recycling bin. But now because of those who feel offended by the delivery, the rest of us have to do without? .Twisted democracy.
Manfred Pungartnik
Montreal
Thank you for keeping us informed on major freedom challenging regimes that seem to dominate￼ Quebec these days. And thank you for your front line action!!!
Hart Price
Vancouver
We cannot all get onto the greeno band wagon. Plante’s disdain of cars, her mediocre help for businesses and she still hasn’t lowered their taxes or let cars park easier and cheaper and now this pubisac fiasco. With wine and water bottles still not refundable she worries about paper that is recycleable and very benefical for jobs and for moderate income citizens to get a discount on food. Not to mention they deliver my community newspapers. I want the pubisac to be delivered. Plante is just so unMontreal and so lacking in vision.Let her go to China and clean up the pollution there.
Sharon Freedman
Montreal
I am appalled at the arrogance of the city administration. Their way or the highway. Must demonstrate like they do in “la metropole.” Only thing the Plantes oft this world understand is street pressure.
Dave Gilchrist
Montreal
So many depend on those entry level delivery jobs. The weekly grocery ads are really important to our helping familes’ budgets too!
Dee Morris
Montreal
Not only do I read through each flyer, but I take them with me to the stores and list on them (instead of on other paper) what I intend to buy. It also helps when I can’t find an item and I can show the page to a clerk. I am a senior living on the governments’ measly handouts, and go from store to store for the weekly specials.
Do you also realize that many of us who DO have computers do not enjoy enlarging, scrolling, turning of all pages to read even one flyer???
Do you also realize that the stores all supply flyers IN STORE to those who need them to do their shopping???
What is wrong with the self-entitled generation — that of overly-paid workers who have neither understanding, nor respect, nor empathy for anyone who is a “have not”?
Joyce Ostroff
Cote St. Luc
Government domination of our lives so that eventually all we have left is a lowest common denominator existence. “Iron bars do not a prison make”
Ron Hillman
Dollard
Some people love to read paper advertising. It creates jobs, generates business and a community feeling. Interesting statistic on Quebecers not having computers.
Robin Behar
Westmount
This whole mess Beryl is the tip of an iceberg that has been forming for the past couple of decades — a fine example of the arrogance of the unfortunate. In their private lives these politicos and the bureaucrats beholden have no moral compass and lead desperate lives — they use the power of the offices they hold to make everyone else equally miserable.
Robert Hest
Montreal
Leave my Publi Sac alone!
This mayor is an idiot...concentrating on a bag of advertising instead of driving the streets of Montreal to see the endless, aggressive panhandlers, filthy streets, empty door fronts....St Laurent used to be a vibrant party street bringing people from around the world to our restaurants, now it is endless abandoned storefronts, they are currently killing St Denis, Ste Catherine, and several other streets...
Roslyn Takeishi
Mont St-Hilaire
Email rules that require opt-in are also restrictions of solicitations. Publicsac is not the press, they are advertisers. The distinction is a very important one to be made here. If I never get a publisac again I will not feel any restraint of freedom. Rather, it will be less filler for my recycling bin.
Sass Peress
Westmount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.