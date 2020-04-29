Actually the only reason we shut down was to not overload the health care system. It has always been expected that once things level out things would start to reopen, and yes there will continue to be cases, sadly.
Blair Marshall
Montreal
And what will happen come June 25, will summer camps open up again so that these parents, who will go back to work since their kids were in school for 3 weeks, will have a place to send their kids again?
Marlene Sayegh
Montreal
If you keep your kid home for safety, or if you or your kids get sick after May, will there be financial support?
Geneviève April
Stanstead
This is a way to get non essential people back to work so that they can continue to collect our tax dollars. They say kids are less at risk well what about the parents that those kids go home to. What about the teachers, admins and the daycare monitors (whom are mostly retired people over the age of 60) this is turning schools into drop in centres. This age group they are sending back are the least likely to respect social distancing.
Sasha Riel
Montreal
Attendance is optional. The government is *encouraging* children, teachers, and staff with compromised immune systems and/over the age of 60 not to attend. The children who do attend will be given masks if they do not already bring their own. As is, "emergency daycares" have already been in service for children of essential workers. Alongside the statistics already out there vis a vis positive covid tests and the effects on the child age group and the risk is probably less than any of the children breaking a bone or falling down some stairs.
Jeff Joseph
CSL
This is the same as saying we should have never closed the economy or schools.
Sarah J. Burley
Montreal
I would have liked the high schools to reopen, too, with safety precautions. Teens are experiencing a lot more emotional and mental issues from this quarantine than many younger children.
Libby Cohen
Montreal
The children may be fine but they will distribute the virus by bringing it home to their families who will in turn redistribute it at work or the grocery store etc. Most of the Asian countries that are experimenting with limited opening of their economies are doing so with elaborate contact tracing and massive temperature testing (of which we have practically none and virus testing which we do have but not at their level. He’s jumping the gun. If this thing doesn’t mutate itself out of existence like sars we’re going to be in big trouble.
Stephen Sartori
TMR
I think the science lends credence to this decision. We can't all stay in this locked up limbo forever. Children have been the least affected group worldwide. We won't have a vaccine anytime soon. The truth is hiding in our homes was always designed to slow the virus, not stop it. Flattening the curve just meant slowing the infection rate so as not to overwhelm the medical system with us all being sick at the same time. The basic math on this virus worldwide seems to be 85% who get it are asymptomatic or have mild flu symptoms. 15% of us will experience conditions that require hospitalization and a small percentage of those won't make it. That number would be far higher if we were all sick concurrently. That most won't send your kids back yet is the exactly the point. If you all sent them back at the same time there would be a larger second wave rather than a ripple. Society kind of depends on some of us to taking the 'covid challenge' before others, but until they find some method of stopping it entirely, it will be around until it isn't.
Derek Jones
Montreal
How will these young students practice social distancing? Will parents drive their children to elementary school instead of taking the school bus? It is shocking that Premier Legault gave his press conference before publishing his plan on measures that will be taken to keep students and teachers healthy. Yes we are worried. Elementary school teachers say to Premier Legault caution caution caution.
Sharyn Cadot
SADB
In order to begin opening we need the capability to do massive testing, especially in these schools, from the teachers and staff to children. Keep the asymptomatic at home. This will not be done. This is an experiment sure to fail.
Francine Cherry
Montreal
What kind of environment in the schools is being created here? Surely not one that will be conducive to learning. It is so precarious and irresponsable. The kids will arrive in fear, be bewildered at seeing teachers wearing masks, however, they will not be wearing masks. Explain that to the children. The pressures on the children will be enormous.
Brenda Paris
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.