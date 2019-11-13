What a waste of time, effort and money is this attempt to unnecessarily ban Publi-Sacs and the hearings. One would think the City of Montreal has more serious problems to deal with. I have to laugh when I see the celebrations of the "old" Champlain Bridge. Don't people know that this was our newest bridge, and the other two are still standing. How gullible do they think people are? Just got back from Toronto, all highway signs - and construction notices - are bilingual while here the word "Hi" can set off a government inquiry. Sick is too mild a word.
Bernie Shuster
Montreal
Save the Publisac! I am in complete agreement with your editorial. Thank you for sharing this information.
Ryan Rider Brownstein
DDO
Congratulations for being the voice of the workers, the poor and the seniors. Shame for the ones that don't care. Thank you for your work.
Natania Etienne
Montreal
Concerning your editorial on the needless attempt to ban Publi-Sacs, do you notice that the government never looks at how their own corporations are causing big carbon footprints? The SAQ, with all the bottles from wine and liquor that are not recyclable. All the government officials with their limos to drive one person around. All the buses that are running in the winter even when stopped for 10 minutes. Why isn't the STM saving more energy by putting buses out more often and at more places so that people can leave cars at home? Why are hybrid and electric cars so costly compared to gas guzzlers? Why is the Metro system being finished to cover all of the city? The only real greens who are unrealistic are members of Project Montreal and their Mayor.
Sharon Freedman
Montreal
Politicians and special interest groups love these easy virtue projects. They sound good but are based on falsehoods and misinformation. The very real negatives are hidden. There is far too much of this thrown in our faces.
Ron Hillman
Montreal
Publi-Sacs serve the homes of many low income families and seniors. Montreal councillors aren’t environmentalists as they would have realized the Publi-Sac is all recycled and creates jobs for many who otherwise would not have jobs. Families need coupons and many have no wifi or computers. Why not leave what works! We want the flyers and our community newspaper, especially The Suburban, in our Publi-sac!
Sharyn Cadot
Montreal
I love my PubliSac! I depend on it especially for Premiere Moisson and Bulk Barn coupons. At the end of the day there are plenty of serious reasons to make Valerie Plante a one-term mayor, but I would bet my bottom dollar that it's an accumulation of little irritants like this (and postponing Halloween) that will have people say ByeBye Projet Montréal in the next election. Just clear the snow and leave the virtue-signalling to Ottawa!
Tanya Eickhoff
NDG
