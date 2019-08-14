Your editorial on privacy was compelling indeed. The loss of personal liberty has been a gradual erosion . As you so clearly state, Canada is no longer a just society and in Quebec, state fiat is suffocating. Time for change for sure.
Bob Hest
Montreal
