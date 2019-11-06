Your editorial on the Publi-Sac debate has again hit the nail on the head. You make a clear and convincing case for why the Publi-Sac industry should be left alone to continue it’s important role in our community.
Jobs, information, recyclable material. All reasons in favour of delivering Publi-sacs.
Attempts to abolish this service are so outweighed by the facts that it is a shameful waste of taxpayer money being spent on hearings. If this money was put to use in improving the recycling facilities we would all be better served by the City.
Linda Hammerschmid
WestmounT,Quebec
