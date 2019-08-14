This past week marked fifty years since THAT photo was taken of The Beatles crossing Abbey Road, which went on to become the iconic cover of the eponymous album. It coincided with the great “Paul is dead” hoax, and several clues pointing to the cute Beatle’s demise were to be taken from the photo.
Ironically, the first to die, John Lennon, had already pronounced the Beatles dead on two occasions. Once, when manager Brian Epstein ordered them out of leather and into Pierre Cardin suits in the run-up to their Ed Sullivan appearances. And then again, when Epstein died.
But they were not to remain dead. After all, The Beatles were, as Lennon said, more popular than Jesus.
You say you want a resurrection 🎶
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
