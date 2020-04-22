I want to express my appreciation for the information, inspiration and comfort contained in pages 16 and 17 of the April 15th Suburban.
We have been deluged, lately, with a never ending barrage of news, statistics, predictions and opinions concerning the crises the world is currently facing.
But nothing I have heard or read so far has touched me so deeply as both the wisdom and compassion expressed in this editorial and these opinion pieces.
Thank you.
Carol Foster
Montreal West
