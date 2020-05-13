Whose dumb idea was it to reopen schools mid-May? I don’t get it – it’s almost the end of the school year anyway. For the purpose of one month or so, why bother, especially when new information is coming out daily about this virus and also about the effects it has on children. I don’t blame parents who feel worried about this and who won’t send their kids back. Why not instead open earlier, say in late August – surely there are better solutions to handle this than opening schools in the middle of a pandemic.
Deana Silverstone
Westmount QC
