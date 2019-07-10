There are doctors retiring at the end of this year after long, productive and proud careers. Each one might have close to 3000 patients! So why are there no new Prems? Young Doctors who did fellowships in the USA and were educated here in Quebec, want to return here to be with family....but no PREM available to any!
The silence from all the opposition is excrusiating as is the pain of the people with no access to a doctor. Why isn't anyone in opposition trying to remedy this ?
Shame!
Councilor Ruth Kovac
Cote Saint -luc
