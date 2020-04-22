The other day, I made a donation in order to help keep this newspaper publishing. Advertising revenue is way way down for obvious reasons, so readers were asked for their support.
Why did I donate? In Ottawa, Quebec City and our city/borough halls we have elected officials. Their actions MUST be scrutinized by a free press. If not, power does actually corrupt.
The charities that benefit each and every one of us, benefit greatly and frequently via exposure in The Suburban. Over the years there have been many (but still too few) articles about my exploits in both English and French newspapers. The only newspaper that has never made any mistake in covering me is The Suburban and specifically Joel Goldenberg who was born with a tape recorder in his hand!
Then there is Mike Cohen. Poor Mike has had to put up with me for close to 32 years. As an activist, my goal is to make my targets hate me with a passion. Then they will overreact and make fools of themselves and I win. Mike doesn’t have the stomach for this.
Then there is “Shakespeare” Wajsman, the Editor. If Zorro fought with his sword (foil) and Beryl fought with his pen, I couldn’t bear to watch.
It was a pleasure to support The Suburban and I do hope that those reading this will think about whether The Suburban is worth supporting with a donation, and why. To donate: Lisa 514-484-1107 x402
Murray Levine
Pointe Claire
