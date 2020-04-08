Letter writer Chris Eustace raises an interesting notion (Consider extending the school day when this is over, April 1) when he suggests that elementary and secondary schools should run through all of May and June. The suggestion that the existing school day (assuming that our schools are indeed operating at all) be significantly lengthened by an hour along with the elimination of all in-school "activity/study" periods will not in reality accomplish much.
Educational research is clear: long absences from structured studies creates a "lag" when studies are resumed. This same lag effect can be felt, for example, when people return to sustained exercise after time off. There is always a "catch-up" phase. For public school teachers, too often the first month or so back in schools after the far too long summer break is a review period when students need to academically catch up and refocus.
However, adding an hour here or there and cancelling internal sessions will not in any way eliminate the drastic down-turn that will impact our schools when regular studies resume. Perhaps it is now time to really investigate the central issue with school calendars:
Why are we still operating on a nineteenth-century model in the twenty-first century?
Based on an agricultural model whereby our children are to be engaged in picking crops in the months of July and August, our contemporary school year needs to be rethought and updated for our emerging electronic age. Hence, to bring our educational regime to the level of established research, we must embrace a twelve-month school year separated by shorter breaks that will minimize scholastic lag and also more reasonably accommodate the reality of the overall learning experience.
Mr. Eustace is partially correct, long breaks are significantly detrimental to the learning process; however, it is now an opportune moment for our outdated school calendar to be restructured so as to improve the whole of the public education landscape for teachers, parents and learners.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
