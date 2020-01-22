Chris Eustace states that the proposed Bill 40 ("In 2020 watch for Bill 40 and Report on Anglophone community", January 8) will grant "greater decision-making power to schools and those closest to our children." A fine statement indeed, but nowhere in the proposed legislation are these supposed new powers clarified. Beyond grandiose Orwellian slogans: "What exactly will schools now control that they did not control previously?"
At present, the Quebec Minsitry of Education determines the most fundamental aspects of community schools from selection of learning materials, amount of instructional time, school calendar, and a host of other educational concerns. Will Bill 40 transfer some of these decisions to individual school governing boards?
The CAQ's desire to appoint the "director" of each school board and to reduce commissioner roles to that of "advising" clearly demonstrates a desire to strengthen direct Ministry control and not permit any form of community education independence.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
