Thanks for the perspective in your editorial “No solution without pain.“ People need to stop the extreme panicking and understand that life must and can go on, with practical precautions. I will be glad to see my teen return to school. This does not mean I do not worry, but I also worry every day that she keeps her eyes on traffic at lights and crosswalks and is generally alert to other health and safety factors in her environment. And there will always be viruses floating around, so we cannot secure ourselves forever in a bubble. I agree the gradual restart of our economy may have to consider each sector's particular features and challenges, but we cannot be fearful about getting the ball rolling.
Libby Cohen
Montreal
