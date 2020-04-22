Well stated editorial “No solution without pain,” but should there not be either a national inquiry to determine what went wrong and who should take responsibility particularly for the slaughter of seniors in long term care facilities. None of us want to go through this again. Keep on shovelling money out of the government coffers you'll have a credit failure. It is irresponsible for governments to let political decisions me made by the well meaning techno-medicos.
Robert Stephen
Toronto
