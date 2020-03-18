Coming up on the 6 O'Clock news: To curb the increase in sexual assault, St-Laurent city council set to ask for a city-wide ban on condoms. As stupid as this might sound, that would be about as effective as the so-called city wide handgun ban. Why?
Criminals are already breaking every single rule in place, one more piece of legislation will not affect them. If you want to reduce the number of gang related shootings within the city, maybe the city council ought to look at ways to get kids out of street gangs. Whether it be mentoring in schools, extra curricular activities or help for distressed parents. Anything will be more useful than a futile ban on this or that object.
The kids need help, not paperwork.
Michel Trahan
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.