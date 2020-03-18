I do take this health crisis seriously, but I’m concerned more about the long term anxiety and possible mob mentality and xenophobia that may remain after this health crisis abates. One good thing may come out of this, the reopening of closed hospitals and more money being allocated to increasing doctors and nurses in the health system. I early on felt the closing of small local hospitals was foolish given the fact something of this nature was inevitable. When you rely on a few giant hospitals when a contagion strikes you are up the proverbial creek without the Charmin.
But the panic over this flu is astonishing. From Trump to Legualt bolstered by fear mongering journalists, this is too much. I’ve actually lived through a diphtheria epidemic, two meningitis outbreaks and an equine encephalitis scare that generated less hysteria than this pandemic. My advice is turn off the tube, don’t sneeze on your neighbour and try not to pick your nose.
David Brown
Montreal
