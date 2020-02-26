As I write this piece, the corner community mail box sits broken and unused almost twelve days after someone vandalized it. It was reported to the police and the post office the day this nastiness took place at the corner of France and Westpark in DDO. Three days passed, no repairs, no delivery of mail, no notification placed on the box to indicate to the local residents as to where they should go to collect their mail. I called the local Jean Coutu, which has a mail station within the drugstore, spoke to a very nice young girl who told me that no mail had been diverted to her location, or that she was even aware that there had been a local problem. She also had no idea as to where to try to find out, as no one from the postal service had contacted them about the situation. However, she gave me two phone numbers to try. I called the first number, supposed to be customer service, and after much electronic running around, I spoke to someone about the whole problem. They opened a "ticket", and told me someone would contact me in the next 24 hours. The following day, around two o'clock, a lady called and abruptly told me that the mail was being held at the Pierrefonds sorting station, and could be picked up between 8:00 and 1:00. I told her that most of us work all day, what do we do at 5:00? She says to "Go around the back where the trucks are...speak to the supervisor". And when are you expecting the box to be repaired? "Don't worry...we know about it!" I hung up with her 10 days ago...the box is still untouched.
We pay for our postal service with our federal taxes, we should expect problems such as this to be sorted out within a reasonable time. This looks to be a "back burner" situation for them. The general public is no longer a priority, as they are probably making more money in the parcel delivery business than in delivering the country's mail. This is not put on the lower echelon postal employee, but on the upper management, collecting hefty salaries and getting involved in the operation of this corporation as little as possible. The safe and secure handling of the mail is no longer important, junk mail is king!
Excuse me, I have to go up to Pierrefonds to get my mail now.
Mark Needelman
Dollard des Ormeaux, Qc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.