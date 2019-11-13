The discordant and discrepant views amongst the EMSB commissioners may or may not warrant trusteeship, but they constitute a clear admission from the principal actors themselves that preserving the status quo with the current board members in place is not an option. And the appointment of the Honourable Marlene Jennings to oversee the trusteeship means that those who want the EMSB and indeed the English school boards in general to survive can be cautiously optimistic.
In 2015, in response to the Couillard government’s attempt to abolish the elected school boards under Bill 86, Ms. Jennings delivered a report on behalf of the anglophone community, the Jennings Report, which “...determined that not only must the English School Boards continue as the primary institutions ensuring the vitality of Québec’s English Minority Communities, but also that this school governance system will not benefit from any addition of new governance structures imposed under the guise of improving service delivery to English Minority students.”
Marlene Jennings is a distinguished parliamentarian and a friend of the anglophone community. Sometimes things have to get worse before they get better.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
